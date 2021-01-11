It is a return to sender as the CCP virus have outbreaks in China that activate Wartime mode COVID-19. The virus is returning with more efficiency compared to the Wuhan virus causing great alarm.

Surges in cases of the Sars-Cov-2 has an uptick in several provinces in China. The virus has even breached inner Mongolia that activated a similar condition to arrest the spread. These provinces are Hebei, Liaoning, Heilongjiang, Henan, and Ningxia provinces, inner Mongolia, and Beijing.

Activation of wartime mode in the affected provinces engages severe residents' severe restrictions, including leaving their homes. Furthermore, city officials will control access to all relevant public spaces where people can converge, reported The Epoch Times.

Xu Hejian, Beijing spokesperson, said during a press meet last January 8, formally acknowledge outbreaks in parts of the mainland. He added there would be monitoring of the outbreaks near.

The central government will assume tighter control

The advent of these outbreaks come when the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday is on February 12. This holiday has Chinese traveling all over to visit their home provinces and to be with families. But this year might not make it easy to travel.

Rules will be imposed all over the Chinese mainland as conditions will be imposed on holiday travel this year. One of them is to ask employers to get permission to leave work during the holidays.

In the city of Meizhou City in Guangdong Province, a notice circulated last January 8 that everyone in the city government departments, like staff and workers, will not be allowed leave for the Lunar New Year. A citywide wartime mode COVID-19 circular includes state-run enterprises and private companies in the blanket order to reduce the spread of the CCP virus.

Also read: South Africa Variant Virus and What to Know About This Strain

Special exemptions are reached if any approval is obtained from the company/department's management team. However, the order orders ensure that all travel will be limited.

Outbreaks in Shijiazhuang province

Located in northern China with 11 million inhabitants, this city is experiencing a massive outbreak. More cases are cropping and causing concern for city authorities too.

Last Sunday, the city officials organized a press meet that announced residents in the city must have a test for COVID-19 in the next two days. Also, the residents were to stay indoors for strictly another week. Those allowed to move about are couriers and medical staff with special travel privileges. Shijiazhuang got locked down a week before.

Early stages of lockdown allowed 60 large-scale grocery stores for customers to shop last Sunday. A proclamation was issued by the evening, and buying supplies are available online; no one goes out.

Food prices got more expensive

According to a Shijiazhuang resident, Gung Huo, posted on social media, not all stores allowed singles purchases. The online stores preferred multiple items.

More problems, like who gets their deliveries first, and if more than 100 people were ordering from when Gung lived. It made getting supplies very difficult.

Other affected provinces

One resident from Nanpi county, Cangzhou city in Hebei province, said that his family had to relocate to a quarantine facility after a week's isolation at home. According to city officials' precautions were taken because both went to another city recently.

Surges of the CCP virus in outbreaks-initiated wartime mode COVID-19 to slowdown the contagion.

Related Articles: Sinopharm: China Gives Approval For Homegrown Vaccine with Alleged 79.3% Efficacy

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.