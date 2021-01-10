President Donald Trump countered Twitter's action to permanently suspend his handle from its platform on Friday, denouncing the tech giant and saying it does not support free speech.

Trump's Twitter Suspension

According to Trump, he anticipates a huge announcement soon, and his team is dealing with other websites, planning a separate platform.

The president issued a statement, "As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me-and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me. Twitter may be a private company, but without the government's gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long," reported The Epoch Times.

Twitter cited a risk of further incitement of violence behind its decision, reported 7 News.

Trump posted the most recent tweets on his @POTUS account after Twitter suspended his personal account.

According to Twitter on Friday, "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

@POTUS has a portion of the president's personal account followers but still provided the president a megaphone on the website to send out a few final tweets.

The tweets on @POTUS were deleted hastily by Twitter, which does not allow prohibited individuals to bypass a full ban by posting under alternative handles, reported Yahoo.

The move came as social media platforms respond to allegations they facilitated a pro-Trump mob's attack on Capitol Hill by enabling the prevalence of conspiracy theories and allowing domestic extremist groups to enlist and organize.

At the time of the permanent ban, the incumbent president had 88.7 million followers and followed 51 users.

BJP leaders were dubious on Saturday over the permanent suspension of Trump's account by Twitter, indicating it sets a dangerous exemplar and is a wake-up call for democracies regarding the threat from unregulated tech giant companies.

Twitter stated that further incitement is like what preceded Wednesday's appalling siege at the US Capitol.

According to Factbase, which is a website that tracks Trump, by the time the sitting president's account was suspended, almost 500 of his tweets had been flagged by Twitter associated with the election results.

According to the short-message app, it had already found plans for armed actions making rounds on its website ahead of the January 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Twitter took the greatly rare step after concluding that the president's most recent tweets constituted a risk to public safety and could instigate more mayhem. It had also temporarily locked Trump's account on Wednesday for a surge of tweets that challenged the former vice president's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The New York real estate tycoon used the platform to help him become the 45th president of the United States. The first tweet was on May 4, 2009, promoting Trump's guesting on David Letterman's show.

