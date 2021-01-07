The second stimulus checks are out to millions of Americans. On Monday, the IRS' "Get My Payment" website was reopened for you to track your $600 stimulus payment. People are being informed through the site regarding their payment date and if they will receive it through the mailed payment date or direct deposit.

However, some issues reported cause the delay in the payments and created confusion for consumers. Some people who filed their 2020 tax returns through various tax preparers may have their stimulus check sent directly to the tax firm instead of their bank account.

According to CNBC, the glitch has affected the first stimulus checks for some people whom the IRS didn't have direct-deposit information and who used the tax preparing services such as TurboTax and H&R Block.

The H&R Block warned its customers who used their service called refund transfer that they might see an unknown account number on the "Get My Payment" website. Refund transfers can be used to tap people's refund to pay their tax prep fees, as per the H&R Block.

Read also: Second Stimulus Payment Deposit: TurboTax, H&R Block Users Report Issues

What will I know in "Get My Payment?"

IRS' "Get My Payment" tool will inform you of the date and method of payment. Checks sent in the mail need more processing and mailing duration, although the IRS didn't specify the length of time it needs.

The IRS says it is prioritizing direct deposit payments to people with valid routing and account information, as per CNBC.

Why does "Payment not available" means?

Many consumers become frustrated with this message in the first round of stimulus checks, which resulted in several issues, including if the IRS still verifies a person's qualification for a check.

People received this message with the second round of stimulus checks, which means the person does not qualify for it due to the exceeding income for the eligibility threshold. or the agency was unable to issue an EIP 2 payment. It added that it might not allocate stimulus payment if your most recent tax return is still in process.

How does the 'Get My Payment' tool will help you track your stimulus payment?

With only nine days left for the IRS to send the $600 stimulus to qualified people, the status of your stimulus payment might not be simple. Besides, the stimulus eligibility for the second round of stimulus checks has changed. The rush to distribute as much as the agency could caused some problems with people receiving their checks. The IRS' free tracking application may help you with your payment. Below are the things that the app will tell you, according to CNET:

How much money you would expect. Issues that cause to hold your stimuli delivery If the $600 stimulus check money will arrive through a paper check, EID card, or direct deposit

If you are still waiting to receive your stimulus payment, you can see a schedule for your first stimulus payment through the app. On the other hand, the tool won't tell you how to decode error messages for your stimulus check.

What to know with the 'Get My Payment' tool?

Get My Payment is a payment-tracking tool that reopened on January 4 to send out the second round of stimulus checks as well as the first or part of it. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) updates the app status tracking details daily. Before you can enter your information, you may wait in a queue if you attempt to use the tool during a busy period.

Your Social Security Number for Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, address, date of birth, and ZIP code are some of the details you need to provide. The portal may either determine if your payment status has been scheduled, what payment method used to yours, and the date you could receive it. The portal will also tell you if the service can't determine your status yet. Stimulus payments are sent on a schedule and batches. The Get My Payment tool will show you the date if your payment schedule has been set.

Read also: Second Stimulus Checks: IRS Starts Sending Payment, Here's When You will Receive Yours

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.