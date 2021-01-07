The City Prosecutor's Office of Makati has ordered the release of three suspects which were related to the death of Christine Angelica Dacera, a flight attendant, and referred the case back for further investigation to the police.

In his statement on Wednesday, Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento shared that after a thorough evaluation of the evidence and the facts gathered during the inquest proceedings, the Office of the City Prosecutor of Makati City had resolved to refer the case for further investigation to the police and also to release the arrested persons from detention.

Individuals who received order release from detention were Rommel Galido, John Pascual Dela Serna III, and John Paul Halili.

The complaint against the three and the other suspects will be subjected to further investigation which will be conducted on January 13 in order to determine the following:

Whether the death was by reason or on the occasion of rape or for other reasons - the actual cause of death, and;

Whether Christine Angelica F. Dacera was raped and/or killed, and if yes, the identities of the persons responsible therefor.

Moreover, the Prosecutor of Makati City has also ordered the police that they need to submit additional evidence such as the toxicology/chemical analysis, the DNA analysis report, and the histopath examination report, ABS-CBN News reported.

The victim, Dacera was found unconscious in an empty bathtub of a hotel in Makati City on new Year's day after partying on the eve of New Year.

According to Rappler, based on the initial statement of the police, there was foul play in the death of Dacera and filed a provisional charge of rape with a homicide which involves 11 individuals, which includes the friends of the 23-year-old flight attendant who present as well during the party, before the Makati City Prosecutor's Office made orders.

The police also considered that the case of Dacera as 'closed' after mentioning that they have identified all of the suspects on the said crime.

However, a number of suspects immediately denied the crime executed against Dacera.

Gregorio de Guzman, one of the alleged suspects refuted the findings of the police that the 23-year-old flight attendant was raped and killed on Tuesday.

De Guzman, who is a son of veteran singer-turned businesswoman Claire de la Fuente, shared it cannot be rape as he admitted that he was 'gay,' and he even emphasized that he will never have sexual intercourse with a female in his whole life.

A copy of an alleged medico-legal report on Dacera went viral on social media on late Tuesday night, which suggested that the Dacera was not raped and that the cause of her death was natural, due to ruptured aortic aneurysm, Inquirer.Net reported.

However, the Makati City Police chief Col. Harold Depositar stated after that they did not release the medico-legal report of Dacera to the public.

