Intelligence obtained through documents indicates that China forced technology transfer and theft to get where they are now. Tech was appropriated through projects that funneled the tech and orchestrated it to get it any way possible from the west.

According to the Epoch Times, they leaked documents that indicated that Chinese officials had given funds to projects. These projects are aimed at gaining advanced technologies via partnering with international research institutions. Sources say that China's Ministry of Science and Technology is the driving force in these efforts.

The Hebei International Talent Exchange Association or the International Technology Transfer Center was started in 1988 at the Hebei Province. More than 200 international technical projects and 300 foreign experts in many fields of relevance. These specific fields, including artificial intelligence (AI), information communication, biology, medicine, and health, reported the Epoch Times.

According to a report, the Hebei Provincial Budget Project Performance Evaluation Form last November 17 said its purpose is to transfer advanced technology.

One document says the organization should expand to channels with 50 international organizations and have at least four international scientific and technological cooperation activities. Other particulars are at least 50 foreign technology projects at most and get about five cooperation intention agreements. The last is to recruit several 60 to 80 foreign technical experts for recruiting.

The report mentioned that 1 million yuan (about $153,000) is allotted for the recruiting of specialists abroad. All the projects will be based in Hebei, with the funding for it in place. There should be a 10 million yuan (about $1.53 million) when China forced technology transfer and theft transferred to Chinese companies based in Hebei.

A report, "Plan for the Use of Special Subsidy Funds for the Construction of Hebei International Science and Technology Cooperation Base," detailed the transfer of purloined technology was explained in the report. One of the reasons for getting foreign tech is to improve technology, products, to increase the competitive performance of the Hebei firms.

One U.S.-based China affairs commentator Li Linyi said it is a bold scheme to steal advanced technology and intellectual property blatantly from other countries. This stealing has been happening, and the CCP does not intend to stop tech theft. Chinese regime's Ministry of Science and Technology too.

According to public records, the Hebei International Talent Exchange Association operates under the state-run China Association for International Exchange of Personnel (CAIEP). CAIEP is directly managed by the State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs, an agency under the Chinese regime's Ministry of Science and Technology.

One document examined the requirements and other factors needed to acquire foreign technologies through channels. The Hebei University of Technology is the center of technology transfers.

In transferring the tech, a website should receive the files stolen from other sources. It includes all the international high-tech talents, high-level management teams, and advanced technology resources in the center. Other aspects are international cooperation and technology transfer, and how to make it work.

During the recent Chinese Communist Party (CCP)'s Fifth Plenary Session in October emphasized getting everything homegrown, not through stealing. Observers say this is a reactive the current rebuke of China by some nations. China forced technology transfer and theft from, according to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

