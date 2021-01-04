Japan PM Considers State of Emergency for Tokyo Area as COVID-19 Cases Soar

As Japan grapples with soaring COVID-19 cases, the nation may enter a state of emergency this week.

PM Suga declared a state of emergency on four regions

Several coronavirus cases in Japan might have been linked to a new potentially more infectious variant, as per CNN via MSN.

On Monday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga spoke and said an emergency declaration is being considered at a New Year press conference. It would be applicable in the Tokyo area and three other neighboring states; Saitama, Chiba, and Kanagawa. As the COVID-19 cases rise, the four regions' governors have urged PM Suga to do so.

Suga said, "lf necessary, we won't hesitate to dispatch the medical staff from the Self Defense Force." Japan's Prime Minister added that the government would support medical facilities in ensuring that they are not overwhelmed.

It was not mentioned when the government would make a decision or what restrictions will be implied. The country's first state of emergency was declared last spring, during the early pandemic, and lasted for more than a month. The first states of emergency have closed schools and non-essential businesses.

According to IB Times, PM Suga urged people to avoid non-essential gatherings. He added that the government would introduce new legislation to penalize businesses against the request and provide incentives to those who will obey his command.

The virus-postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will still be held in the country, Suga insisted, claiming the games would "prove that mankind can overcome the virus." In September, Prime Minister Suga took office and has since faced increasing pressure over the administrations; response to the recorded numbers of new COVID-19 infections.

On Monday, Tokyo recorded 884 new COVID-19 infections; a severe number of cases, including those on an ECMO machine or ventilator, rose to a record of 108.

Tokyo Governor urged people to avoid non-essential trips

On Monday, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike warned, "we have already entered an unprecedented state of infections." Koike urged people to avoid non-essential trips after 8 PM.

The Tokyo governor said she is not seeking to close schools. However, businesses serving alcohol should be closed by 8 PM from Friday, and all restaurants are requested to shut by that time starting on January 12.

Soon after Suga's government exited a recession, it has been silent to take measures that would send back the economy into reverse. Still, the prime minister said he realized "a stronger message is necessary."

Opposition Yukio Edano criticized the delay of action

Meanwhile, the opposition politicians criticized Suga's move saying it is overdue. Constitutional Democratic Party leader Yukio Edano reported that his party has called out on the government to declare a state of emergency since mid-December. Yukio referred to the delay of action and described it as "very regrettable," as per Japan's Jiji news agency.

Although Suga said "limited and focused measures" would take effect, the new emergency scope remains unclear without specifying further details. The measure could last for nearly a month and start from later this week, the local media reported. However, the schedule has not yet been confirmed.

Compared to other countries, Japan contained the coronavirus outbreak, with just more than 3,500 deaths since the first domestic case in January. The nation avoids harsh lockdowns since elsewhere having no legal mechanism in enforcing businesses or stay-at-home orders.

