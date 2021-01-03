Stakes get higher before January 6, with ex-intelligence officers finding more proof of electoral irregularities. This loose network has signed in 400 of these professionals concerned with the integrity of the 2020 elections by Democrats.

A network of intelligence professionals in the Intelligence Community (I.C.), military, law enforcement, and the judiciary have girded themselves to check out irregularities in the 2020 elections.

To be Investigated by 400 Ex-Intelligence Officers

One of the group's main organizers is Robert Caron, a former intelligence officer in the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) working for the Special Situation Group created by President George H.W. Bush for foreign and domestic investigations, strategic planning, and technologies in its jurisdiction. He and SSG had many functions in the U.S. government, reported NTD.

Caron told the Epoch Times that he was invited to join in 2014. Many in the intelligence community (I.C.) see an increase in improper operations done. More than one I.C. officers kept information from leaders.

Another example is American leaders who lied to the public; one example is Lt. General Michael Flynn calling out Obama for not doing anything on intelligence. The I.C. served to inform and advise officials on the current situation for the public good.

In 2014, Obama got back at Flynn over allegations in management issues that ended in getting fired. August 7, 2014, he resigned from his position as Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) that coincided with retiring after 33-years in the army.

Flynn was pardoned by President Donald Trump last month after he was accused of siding with the Russians. The frame-up came as Obama was afraid that his activities would be exposed. Another is a possible slant concerning then VP Joe Biden that was followed by Russia's alleged interference according to the ex-intelligence officers of the I.C.

He added that President Obama was not doing the right thing on Benghazi's intel, said Caron. The information was the attack on U.S. government facilities in Benghazi, Libya, which killed several Americans.

Obama's failure to act on it appropriately is the catalyst for the formation of this intel network. People were approached to join this network of intel officers.

He shares the 2020 election fraud in democratic states is troubling that made the intelligence communities response definite. A concerted effort to investigate the periodic elections with many signing up, some getting paid for it.

More than 400 is the total number of ex-intel officers, with many in the network believing fraud had occurred. Many of the members are involved in intelligence operations dealing with information and security, some foreign intelligence officers. too

Caron states that fraud committed is blatant and massive, with the mainstream media lying to cover up for Trump's opponent who stole votes. Disinformation should be stopped and real info disseminated.

A large turnout of intelligence professionals is getting more involved as the Democrat's frontman may win illegally. He mentioned the mainstream media twisted the facts when Trump went to the border wall in 2019.

The media said the large group at the border wall was against Trump. It was not because they were there for him. People felt safer and secure, but the media twisted the truth, which many believe. Ex-Intelligence Officers are looking into China as the cause of the flawed elections for now.

