China is keen on the Biden presidency to reverse the Trump foreign policy's effects on China and replace it. During the Obama years, China made gains and left America disadvantaged; it is alleged that Biden will choose expediency over America first.

Trump's losing the election and having Joe Biden as the head executive, by all means, will be a point for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). According to Ret. Capt. James E. Fanell, former director of intelligence and information operations for the U.S. Pacific Fleet, said that they want Biden to stop the current strategy and adopt Washington's failed policy over it.

He did not doubt that Beijing would rather have to deal with Joe Biden if he wins on 'Focus Talk' that Chinese propaganda like the Global Times and People's Daily prefer Biden. Many of China's editorials are against Trump's staunch anti-China policy covering military and economic issues, reported The Epoch Times.

Fanell added the CCP has not been at ease since President Trump has decided to counter China, not hope things will change with the communists. During the Obama years, China prospered, and the strategic engagement policy of Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (Nixon's administration) was kept. But Donald Trump stopped it and, unlike other administrations, decided to go head-to-head with China.

He added that the US has been preaching and said that it would be better if engagement opted. A total of 40 years, and it only benefited the communists in Beijing. He cited that it allowed the CCP to get richer and have military power that has become expansionist.

Invasion's threat is Taiwan; it claims the Senkakus in Japanese territory, border fighting in Ladakh, claiming large areas in the South China Sea too. In a state visit, Xi Jinping vows Obama that the SCS will not be militarized. His ex-VP was not much then; he is expected to do better by accepting the CCP.

Beijing was given every chance to make a difference, instead took advantage of America's goodwill. Things have changed from 2016 to 2020, and for four years, an escalation over China moves and challenging its intentions. It changed from Kissinger's policy has turned everything up, especially putting china in its place.

The Biden administration will ignore the Kissinger school's massive failure of engagement and allow America to be diminished. If the pro-Beijing policy is accepted, then the CCP will applaud a non-Trump White House that will be to its advantage expressing concern over rebooting the Obama-style administration again and its effects. All the same, people there will be back and deal with a happy CCP like before, and deal with China. Despite the already established anti-Chinese sentiment, the ex-VP will dictate what happens next.

Fanell mentioned that engaging with the communists will many experts that will adopt a positive view of China, be treated like VIPS in China, and more rewards. Next will be the use of public media to spread the news to wipe away the Anti-Chinese sentiment of Trump burying everything negative about the CCP.

He says that China is not the only threat; another is a Biden presidency (if he ever wins) that will be a victory for the CCP but a loss for America.

