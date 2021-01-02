The home of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco has been vandalized. A pig's head was also left on her sidewalk. According to the police, the incident happened on the morning of New Year's Day.

Speaker Pelosi's House Vandalized

Police officials responded at around 2 A.M. to a report of vandalism at 2640 Broadway in the neighborhood of Pacific Heights.

On Friday, photos emerged on social media and TMZ displaying graffiti on the Democratic congressional leader's garage door. The message spray-painted read "$2K" with a line crossing it.

Police officials discovered in an e-mail that the suspect had "painted a graffiti on the garage door and left a pig's head on the sidewalk," reported California News Times.

Later on the same day, the police did not confirm whether they had identified the suspect. Instead, they prompted the public to assist in the probing.

Lines, including "Cancel Rent?," "We want everything!" and "UBI!" could be read on Pelosi's garage doors. UBI refers to universal basic income, reported Fox News.

A San Francisco Police Department spokesperson stated that officers responded to the reported vandalism and confirmed that "unidentified suspect(s) had painted graffiti on the garage door and left a pig's head on the sidewalk."

The speaker's house was defaced with red paint, black lettering, and what appeared to be an actual pig's head. Her garage door was spray-painted with the messages mentioned above, calling for rents to be canceled and $2,000 stimulus checks.

Pelosi was not at her house during the incident as she is currently in Washington DC.

According to neighbors of Pelosi, they understand the agitation over politics on Capitol Hill, but such type of vandalism does not help resolve anything.

Also Read: US Congress Overrides Trump's Veto of NDAA

Audrey Carlson, a neighbor of Speaker Pelosi, remarked, "I don't think that this is a useful way to go about it and it's a terrible start to this new year, when we are hoping for less anger and hatred than we've had to deal with for the last year," reported CBSN.

As of early Friday afternoon, black garbage bags covered the garage door.

Fake blood was also left along with the pig's head.

Security cameras surround the speaker's house.

On the street, guards including Fred Kennerley with a private security company hired purportedly to protect multiple locals in the affluent neighborhood said that Pelosi has her own security and has capitol police that flies all the way there from Washington DC with her.

Pelosi is the only woman to have served as the US Speaker until now.

The graffiti messages have been covered up, and the fake blood on the sidewalk has been removed. The graffiti included two letter "A" with circles around them, regularly associated with anarchism.

People across the country expressed hatred over the $600 direct stimulus checks, which passed with the COVID-19 relief package President Donald Trump signed last weekend.

The amount of $600 relief checks was highly condemned by the opposition leaders, along with the masses who have had to grapple with a collapsing economy.

Democrats and Republicans were denounced for failing to address the dire financial precarity many are facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Article: McConnell: 'No Realistic Path' For a Quick Senate Vote on $2,000 Stimulus Checks

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.