Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert, and other leading government health officials received their first jab of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director was administered the shot at around 10 AM ET at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

He was jabbed the Moderna vaccine alongside six health workers and senior officials at a live-streamed National Institutes of Health (NIH) event.

According to the renowned scientist who rolled up his left shirt sleeve, he was taking the shot as a symbol to the American public that he feels extreme confidence in the safety and the potency of the Moderna vaccine.

Fauci hopes his act would encourage millions of other citizens of the United States to do the same.

He gave a two thumbs-up after being inoculated on Tuesday, stating, "I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated so that we can have a veil of protection over this country that will end this pandemic," reported USA Today.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar was also among the top health officials who were administered the first Moderna vaccine's two doses on live television on Tuesday.

Also, according to Fauci, the event was the climax of years of research, which has led to an advent that has significantly been unprecedented. The US went from being made aware that we are dealing with a new pathogen, a virus that was described in January 2020, to nearly one year later to have vaccines disseminated to people, including himself.

Azar called the Moderna vaccine an "extraordinary" scientific milestone and expressed complete confidence in its safety. According to the secretary, "We've all said it is nothing short of miraculous to have a safe and effective vaccine within one year of a novel virus becoming known to the world," reported Ani.

Fauci did not flinch as he received his first dose of the vaccine. He remarked that he considers it an honor to be part of the process.

He pointed out that the new COVID-19 vaccines have their roots in research undertaken by the scientists and grantees at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The officials received the vaccine from the Moderna's initial shipment of 100 doses.

The COVID-19 vaccine co-created by the infectious disease institute and by the biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, reported NBC News.

Fauci clapped for his colleagues upon leaving the stage of an auditorium at the NIH's headquarters in Bethesda, Washington.

The 79-year-old, who remains to be a practicing physician, was among the first US citizens to receive a jab developed by Moderna and the NIH's National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which he has spearheaded since 1984.

The US Food and Drug Administration authorized the Moderna vaccine for emergency use on Friday. A second booster dose is necessitated 28 days following the first dose.

President-elect Joe Biden was administered his first vaccine dose for the coronavirus publicly on Monday.

