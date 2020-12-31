Coming from an Eastern Conference Finals loss the Milwaukee Bucks bounced back against the Miami Heat as they drained 29 treys to set the new NBA-record for most triples made in a game and draw the first blood against their rival, Heat this season, 144-97.

The record of most triples made in a game, which was previously held by the Houston Rockets was not the only record that was broken as they were able to set as well a new record for the most amount of players with a triple made, with 12 players.

But some analysts find it ironic as the only Buck who was not able to knock down a triple during the blowout game on Tuesday was the reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo as he missed both of his attempts in the rainbow territory and only finished with nine points, six rebounds and six assists.

According to ESPN, despite missing the usual dominating performance by the reigning MVP, the newly acquired guard, Jrue Holiday, and rose to the occasion as he led the scoring barrage with six triples made and finished the game with 24 points, 3 rebounds, and 7 assists to secure the win in a dominating fashion.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer shared that some nights the basketball gods are just with you a little bit, and it is probably one of those nights for them.

The Bucks finished the game with 29-for-51 shots made behind the arc which is 56.9% to set their largest road in franchise history as well.

Sam Merrill, one of the players of Milwaukee Bucks who had a hot shooting behind the arc did not know what he had done until after the final buzzer as he shared that he feels excited, as it happens that he is in the right at the right time, and happened to make the shot, CBS Sports reported.

He also added that the way they shot it on Sunday night against New York Knicks in their 20-point loss, they felt that the outcome will be different this time, as they felt that they will have a great shooting night.

Read Also: Hong Kong Activists Face Up to Three Years Jail Time in China Following Attempt to Flee to Taiwan via Boat

The Miami Heat definitely missed the presence and the performance of their leader Jimmy Butler who was not able to play after being ruled out due to a right ankle sprain, NBA.com reported.

The Milwaukee native, Tyler Herro led the charge for the Heat and dropped 23 points and seven assists in the game.

Moreover, Milwaukee's All-Star wingman Khris Middleton continues his stellar performances and his strong start this season for the Bucks with 25 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds, and shooting 10-for-13 in the field including 4 of 5 behind the arc.

Despite the average start for the Bucks, Middleton consistently showing up for the team as within his first for games of the season, he averages 26.3 points.

In an Interview, Middleton shared that it is great to see as he thinks that it shows the trust in Giannis that he does have to put his head down and try to create the offense himself.

He also added that he realizes that he was surrounded by shooters and if these guys see a crowd or two, three guys around him, he can find an open mind.

Related Article: Oxford/AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Gets UK Regulator Approval

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.