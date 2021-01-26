Many argue if the Trump administration was effective in its methods to counter the CCP and Chinese threat. Before this administration, prior ones allowed China to take advantage of American goodwill allegedly.

China is one of the most dominant countries economically, and the military is now ranked with Russia and the US.

Trump broke the mold and changed the rules

In many decades, the US government dealt with Chinese Communist Party full-on, countering its actions to claim domination over the world. Using all means necessary to unleash it will in China branded techno-totalitarianism, reported the Epoch Times.

In the Trump era, China was not allowed to continue its deception that has infiltrated everything in America, according to China experts. Many Officials aligned with this kind of policy have called Beijing in its assault to undermine economic prosperity, national security, and freedom. The communist party of China is one of the worsts security threats since the '40s.

Chinese policy is different in Donald Trump's presidency

One assumption is that economic liberalization will be a path to democracy and away from communism. It turned out to be a failed assumption, and the results have turned the world upside-down.

According to J. Michael Waller, a senior analyst for strategy said that the ex-president defined how China should be handled before China got kids' gloves and got away with it but not with the Trump administration.

The current administration is under observation to continue or change foreign policy to suit China's preferences. China's façade was revealed with an underlying agenda that is veiled in peace and mutual development. Only Trump and his allies brought it to bear on China once exposed.

Pompeo spearheaded the administration's anti-China drive.

One of the most vocal is former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who revealed the CCP as a "Marxist-Leninist regime" with only one goal. It is to achieve global domination further, and whatever means is necessary to reach it.

Even Joe Biden's incoming Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, had expressed that thought about China is the best policy. Liberals think getting tough can be done differently.

Coronavirus, according to the US

One of the charges against Xi and the Chinese Communist Party is they caused the COVID-19 Pandemic, which overshadowed the trade war. Soon after, more pushbacks against the communists will be followed, said Axios.

Major actions against Beijing

The US government launched a series of actions to combat China on several fronts: the Trade War, starving Chinese tech companies, and facing off the Chinese military in the Indo-Pacific.

For a long time, China has benefited from US trade that bolstered their economy, but the US was not getting the good end of the deal. One probe, the "Section 301," discovered IT theft sanctioned by Beijing, this spiraled into a trade war. Later coincided with the banning of Huawei and Chinese tech firms.

Building up American National Security

One of the Trump administration triumph is protecting the US and moving into the Indo-Pacific to challenge Chinese military might, and join with Australia, India, and Japan as the Quad to counter the Chinese Threat. Building ties with allies for security and stability.

