Before the outgoing Trump leaves a stellar presidency, one of his last acts is giving $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks. But they have to hurtle a GOP senate that may or may not let it pass despite the debilitating lockdowns by DEMS governors.

An uphill battle to get $2,000 checks is on the Senate floor after the House went all out to agree on more than the $600 relief. One catch is the majority of the GOP weren't keen on adding more to the bipartisan package. It is the newest roadblock to give more aid to cash-strapped Americans.

No one knows how the boosted package will fare on the Senate floor. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has kept mum on the subject and has not said anything about how the GOP will move in this regard. In a rare moment, the Democrats intended to force the Republicans to vote to support the President or go against his populist move, reported MSN.

According to Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, with the overall bipartisan approval in the House. The GOP should vote for the bill and give the relief that is needed by many Americans.

On Monday, Schumer stated that many Americans are clamoring for the $2000 after the pandemic has ravaged many saying that McConnell should decide on the welfare of American workers and families who desperately need this federal aid to pull them through. Many are suffering financially and asking for more assistance via $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks.

Having a majority vote in the Lower House was not expected. Several days back, the GOP hindered more stimulus money on a brief Christmas Eve session. Nothing was signed, and the majority of Republicans ignored the broader bill. If signed, it would have been a lot of money for the recipients.

In Florida, he was contemplating his next moves in the face of circumstances that might keep him from a second term. The GOP decided to move into a bipartisan deal with the Democrats and agree on a more generous deal, not wanting to cause more issues with the President and Americans relying on federal aid. Many are in severe financial straits due to the pandemic.

The Democrats won a victory with 44 Republicans opting to support a critical move that would buoy many families in a bad place. It was 275-134, overwhelming the GOP in the lower House.

Senators have to choose in a Tuesday session with divides widening. In the Republican party, it will be those who support Trump's desire for America first. Another tendency will be to keep spending at a minimum.

Congress got the $600 payments as a compromise that Trump decided to sign despite misgivings, but it had to be done because it is a law.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remarked that the GOP has two options to consider. If the vote again is no, then the American people will not get significant federal aid. COVID and lockdown have killed businesses and jobs that are the lifeblood of America.

The reversal of Trump in support of more in the form of $2,000 COVID-19 Relief Checks is a stark contrast to most Republican stances.

