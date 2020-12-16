Both the Republicans and Democrats are eager to decide on a new agreement on a New stimulus deal. There might be a consensus if the value goes through.

After a month of no stimulus, both parties are yet to agree on a desperately needed deal. Sources say that meetings on Tuesday made progress, which is good news for many.

On Tuesday afternoon House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met and in the evening to discuss the deal, reported by the Business Insider.

The Washington Post also noted their meeting in the whole of Tuesday.

One of those who also joined was Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who was on the phone. He spoke to Pelosi an hour before, said The New York Times.

McCarthy said that they are finalizing the details, said one outlet. Both parties were exchanging documents, he added. One of the aides reported that the agreement is getting checked, and Wednesday will soon be.

I hope that the deal will be expedited and processed at a faster pace. Most of the discussions of the committee and its staff members are looking at the legislative text.

The meeting would be on Wednesday with votes made by 3 p.m. ET, said the outlet.

Most of the party was not vocal about the details included in the deal; unlike before, this one has the best chance to get a better chance of approval.

Schumer remarked that the meeting held promise after he was interviewed.

Also read: Republican Mitch McConnell Does Not Support the Bipartisan Stimulus, Slowing down Its Approval



The progress he reported was significant, and he expressed optimism that something positive will come out of it soon, said Mitch Mc Connell to the Associated Press.

His participation in the negotiations has been critical for the deals under discussion. Having declined several proposals by the DEMS or the bipartisan plan, which made little progress.

According to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who co-authored the bipartisan proposal, said the GOP was receptive to the deal's bipartisan structure. It will be the last chance to have an agreement before the end of the year.

One senior aide said that motives were involved in crafting the deal. The aide said that Joe Manchin wants the credit for the bill that will be signed into law.

According to the aide, one of the reasons is the deal looks bipartisan, but it is built on one that was amenable to the GOP. That is the real explanation for it.

An earlier bipartisan proposal had been knocked down because of two issues that drove a wedge to approve it. They were aid for state and local governments by the DEMS and liability protections to benefit businesses favored by the GOP.

If there will be direct covid relief to Americans is not known, it is scheduled for disbursement in spring 2021.

No relief payments are included in the upcoming deal, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez separately said it mattered to her. She is part of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, aka socialists.

These are the significant parts of the new stimulus deal that will be under approval.

Related article: IRS Is Giving Qualified Recipients One Week to Get Stimulus Payment or It Will Be Forfeited

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.