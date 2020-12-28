After a 0-2 start this season, the Dallas Mavericks bounced back to set an NBA-record 50-point halftime lead as they demolished the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, 124-73.

The Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers found themselves stunned in the first half of action as the Mavs led 77-27 during the halftime break.

The lead established by the Mavs was the largest halftime advantage by any NBA team since the start of the shot-clock era of the league.

The previous record was held by the Golden State Warriors when they led Sacramento by 47 points in November 1991, 88-41.

The Mavericks also broke their previous franchise record of 44 points against 76ers on November 13, 2014.

According to The Dallas Morning News, there are only two reasons behind the dominating performance of the Mavericks, first it is probably their frustration on their 0-2 start and they just want to let out their emotions, and second is they still felt the sting from the first-round playoff exit caused by the Clippers.

Despite the fact that the surge orchestrated by Luka Doncic and Mavericks squad did not erased the disappointment of their two losses against two Western playoff contender teams, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas made their presence felt and exhibited their potential this season, Inquirer.net reported.

Luka Doncic led the first half run of the Mavs as he was already in a triple-double watch with 18 points, four assists, seven rebounds and a steal at the break as the Mavericks out-rebounded the Clippers 32-16 and shot 58% from the floot with 45% shooting beyond the arc.

Before the game was secured early, the Slovenian rising star displayed his finesse and confidence that he exhibited throughout his second season, especially in their series against the Clippers in August as the 21-year-old Dallas guard recorded 13 points, six rebounds, four assists, and a steal in just 12 minutes of action.

Doncic did not return to the game after checking out with 1:41 remaining time in the third period as the Mavericks still led by 50 points at the time (102-52), the Slovenian star finished with 24 points, nine boards and eight dimes in just 26 minutes of playing time, just numbers shy of his first triple-double of the season.

Despite struggling in the three-point territory after tallying 0 for 5 on Sunday and only hitting 2 out 16 this season, Doncic still managed to inflict damage on the offensive department as he powered his way through tough drives and drawing three-point plays.

Read Also: Tennessee Governor Asks Trump for Federal Assistance Following Christmas Day Explosion in Nashville

Aside from the depth added in their line up, Doncic also displayed strong chemistry with their newly added wingman Josh Richardson who dropped 21 points in 27 minutes of action, BBC reported.

The Dallas Mavericks did not deny the fact about their challenging start of the season as they will be facing three of the best teams in the West on the road to start their campaign this season.

After their convincing win against the Clippers, the Dallas Mavericks will be going home as they will prepare for their AAC opener on Wednesday against the Hornets.

Related Article: Special House Elections Divide Democratic Party as Several Member Vie for House Seats

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.