After a massive, fatal explosion in the Lebanese city of Beirut in August 2020, a video made its rounds on social media platforms that supposedly showed how the long-running animated show "The Simpsons" had foretold another devastating event yet again.

"The Simpsons" has an acclaimed reputation for the show's foretelling abilities. The prediction was remarked to be downright creepy by Brand Synario.

A clip posted by Twitter user @Malikumarkb displays identical explosives that launched the Beirut bomb.

"The Simpsons" is an American animated series developed by Matt Groening for the Fox Broadcasting Company. The sitcom is a sardonic depiction of the working-class centered on the Simpson family which consists of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie, reported by Baaghi TV.

Past predicted major events of the long-running cartoon show include 2014's NFL Super Bowl, Donald Trump's presidency in the United States, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Numerous conspiracy theories surround the predictions made by the Springfield family in the animated series.

There were over 70 fatalities with thousands injured in the massive blast last Tuesday in Beirut, which shattered buildings and destroyed numerous people's shelter. The explosion flattened much of Beirut's port and sent a giant mushroom cloud into the sky.

The television show has been running for a surmised 30 years.

No one has an inkling how the writers have been able to accurately foretell numerous events before they transpire, including how "The Simpsons" played Nostradamus regarding the Beirut explosion. People who pen the show are required to think a year in advance due to the fact that the episodes are released a year after they are shot.

Also Read: Fact Check: Did 'The Simpsons' Foretell George Floyd's Death?

However, Snopes had probed into claims asserting that "The Simpsons" had predicted global events and in almost every case, the rumors turn out to either be based on an edited video, pure coincidences, and distorted logic. This case is subjected to all three.

Most of the significant devastation that transpired in 2020 was reportedly predicted in the animated series. Other major events from years back include the 9/11 attacks and the Ebola outbreak.

"The Simpsons'" setting is in the fictional Springfield town and parodies American society and culture.

A scene displayed a brown-skinned man speaking in a dialect accent and donning traditional Eastern clothes showed Homer Simpson around a room stockpiled with explosives prior to setting it on fire. Thus, this caused a massive blast emanating a mushroom-like cloud that was identical to the one that appeared in footages of the Beirut explosion.

As with every major global event, "The Simpsons" viewers eventually posted videos of scenes and episodes that they believe are reminiscent of the latest global news.

In reality, the footage circulating on social media of the supposed Beirut prediction is actually a false prediction. Two video clips from the series were edited together from two different episodes.

Other users pinpointed that the similarities were merely coincidental.

The merge of two different episodes starts with a clip from the seventh season finale episode entitled "Summer of 4 Ft. 2" wherein Homer buys illegal fireworks. He eventually destroyed a dishwasher with the fireworks instead of the entire town.

The explosion displayed in the "Beirut prediction video" comes from an entirely different episode of "The Simpsons" which was a mini-episode called "The HΩmega Man."

Related Article: Did 'The Simpsons' Episode Predicted COVID-19, Murder Hornets?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.