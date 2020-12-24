The giant China-based company, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., faces a probe into suspected monopolistic practices. Ant Group Co, their partner, was summoned to a high-level meeting over financial regulations, intensifying inspection over Jack Ma's internet empire, the billionaire's twin pillars.

On Thursday, the inquiry was announced, which marks the formal start of the Communist Party's squelching of Alibaba, Ma's crown jewel sprawling territory, across e-commerce to logistics and social media. Alibaba's pressure is on Ma, centered on a broader effort to rein in the most influential internet sphere. China released in November their draft on anti-monopoly rules, which gave them wide latitude to rein in entrepreneurs who until recently enjoyed scarce freedom to develop their realms.

Alibaba and rivals like Tencent Holdings Ltd. face increasing pressure from officials after acquiring hundreds of millions of users and gaining influence over just about every aspect of China's daily life.

Zhongguancun Internet Finance Institute researcher Dong Ximiao said, "It's an escalation of coordinated efforts to rein in Jack Ma's empire, which symbolized China's new 'too-big-to-fail' entities. Chinese authorities want to see a smaller, less dominant, and more compliant firm."

The State Administration for Market Regulation, the top antitrust watchdog of Alibaba, said in a statement, "Regulators including the central bank and banking watchdog will separately summon affiliate Ant to a meeting intended to drive home increasingly stringent financial regulations, which now pose a threat to the growth of the world's biggest online financial services firm." On the other hand, Ant said in a statement on its official WeChat account that it will study and comply with all requirements.

ALSO READ: Fox News Calls Smartmatic Challenge after Legal Action Due to Reports of Vote Manipulation

Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba and Ant, did not appear in public since Ant's initial public offering got disrupted last month. Early December, a person familiar with the matter said that the government told the man most closely identified behind China Inc. to stay in the country.

Those acquainted with the situation have said that Ma isn't on the edge of a downfall. His very public reproach is instead a warning that Beijing has lost patience with the power of its technology, apparent as a threat to the political and financial stability of President Xi Jinping and the country.

For a five-month through Thursday, Alibaba gilded 8% in Hong Kong Stock Market. After Tencent has run losses amongst China's internet sector leaders since Ant's IPO got pulled, Asia's largest corporation has run losses. It took an overall toll to roughly $200 billion. Along with internet services huge Meituan, Tencent finished more than 2.6% lower, while SoftBank Group Corp., Alibaba's major shareholder, dropped 1.7% in Tokyo. Alibaba said in a statement it would cooperate with officials in their investigation and that its operations go on as usual.

Investors remain at odds over the scope to which Beijing will go after Alibaba and its fellow citizens as Beijing formulates to roll out the new anti-monopoly regulations. The country's leaders have said few how severely they plan to fasten down or why they decided to turn here and now.

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.