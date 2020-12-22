After parliament narrowly rejected a bill to postpone a midnight deadline for approving the budget of the country, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration appeared to be hours from collapse on Tuesday.

Based on the reports, a fourth election will automatically be done in the country and the Knesset will automatically be dissolved if a spending plan is not passed by the time of a cut-off. The election will come despite the looming threat of COVID-19, which threatens both the health system and economy of the country.

The possible election might take place by March 23.

Reports stated that the crisis about the budget began following Netanyahu's failure to honor his coalition agreement in approving a two-year spending plan.

This year's budget alone will be giving the country a leeway in bringing down the government over the 2021 plan, before Benny Gantz, the Defense Minister is taking over as premier next November under their power-sharing agreement, Bloomberg reported.

Gantz came under stiff pressure after coming from within his Blue and White party to make no further concessions to Netanyahu, in order to keep their seven-month-old partnership alive.

Based on a report from the Israeli media, Netanyahu sought to influence law-enforcement appointments as he prepares in taking the stand in his corruption trial in February, The Palestine Chronicle reported.

A number of Blue and White lawmakers broke party discipline in an overnight session just to vote against the deadline deferral on Tuesday and others did not show up for the vote.

A Likud lawmaker who defected to the party lately formed by a rival of Netanyahu also opposed it.

The talks between the Blue and White parties of Israel, the Likud, and Kahol Lavan broke down yesterday evening after the former backtracked from agreements which relate to the putting off passing the budget bill and avoiding the fourth election in two years.

In a released statement, the head of Blue and White, Benny Gantz, claims that he had increased his demands after the bill in delaying the budget passed its first reading in the Knesset.

According to the Times of Israel, the Likud stated that it was very unfortunate that the country has been dragged to an unnecessary election amidst the health crisis.

Based on the information given by the Times of Israel, the situation is very unfortunate as Gantz has decided to drag the baton to unnecessary elections at the height of the COVID-19.

Head of Likud Benjamin Netanyahu shared that they are working very hard in order to avoid the elections, unnecessary elections.

He also added that the reached agreements with Blue and White were thought to be promising as they have good agreements that come of have averted the said elections.

According to a report, Gantz stated to his party members that he gave Netanyahu his final offer and he is supposed to get back to him as he thinks that the prime minister will say no and the Knesset will be dissolved tomorrow.

