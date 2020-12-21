Lockerbie Bombmaker might face justice for the destruction of Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. The case may finally, in the end, give peace to the kin of those who died.

This Monday, Attorney General William Barr informed the Justice Department press that he will state the indictment of the suspected terrorist who bombed Pan Am Flight 103. More information will come when the process begins.

The plane exploded in midair about 32 years ago, killed 270 people with 190 U.S. nationals on the plane. Its explosion tore the airplane apart in midair, sending fragments crashing to the ground and killing everyone instantly. Bodies of passengers had to be taken from the wreckage and were scattered because of the explosion, reported Fox News.

According to a government official confirmed to Fox News, the accused bomber, Abu Agila Masud, is Libyan. He got interrogated, charged, and guilty of terrible crimes with explosives on the command of the late Muammar al-Gaddafi.

Mohammed Ali Abdallah, an adviser to the Tripoli-based Libyan government, said in Zoom interview was a Gaddafi hitman. Whenever timed explosive ordnance device was needed, he was the go-to for such operations. He was involved in the regime of strongman Gaddafi.

Masud is the alleged assembler of the explosive device kept by his accomplice, Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, who planted the bomb inside a briefcase. Later, the blast shattered the plane and caused minutes of terror for those left alive until impact on the ground.

Abdallah told Fox News that the bomb maker was involved in the downing of flight 103; Lockerbie carried his imprint like other assignments he had.

Also read: U.S. Government Agencies Under Cyber Attack: Russia, China Main Suspects

Megrahi, who was the only convicted suspect and jailed for the bomb attack, was released. But he died after developing cancer in 2012.

The Libyan official remarked that he has good reception. The bombmaker will be taken from the Tripoli prison to the U.S. to be charged for his crimes. Families of the deceased seek justice for their slain relatives in the plane explosion.

Al-Megrahi was not just charged for the flight 103 bombing in 1988, but he was freed later and not found guilty.

Abdallah added that the Libyan people are with the families of those who perished on flight 103. Their grieving over the loss of loved ones is understood in light of the terrible air disaster. The sentencing of the bombmaker will put everyone at rest and closure.

Who is Abu Agila Mohammad Masud

Among Gaddafi's henchmen, Masud is considered the best for his bomb-making skills put to good use in the war against the west. Well suited for terroristic attacks by the Libyans.

The alleged bomber was tracked by Journalist Ken Dornstein, whose brother David died on Pan Am Flight 103. This segment of the 2015 T.V. documentary by U.S. network PBS "My Brother's Bomber."

Dornstein said the Libyan was mostly a shadow figure in the firsts Lockerbie investigation, was the technical expert on the bomb made.

Parts of the documentary mention that he is bombing a disco in West Berlin with three dead. He was taken by those who overthrew Gaddafi in 2011, got sent to prison. Masud, the Lockerbie bombmaker, may face just for flight 103 and other crimes on Gaddafi's orders.

Related article: This Day In History: The Tragedy of the Pan Am Flight 103 Bombing at Lockerbie Scotland

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.