In England, a new, more COVID-19 communicable strain of the virus is confirmed. As the nation fights it, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed stricter COVID-19 curbs and tremendous reversed tactics to ease restrictions over the Christmas season.

Over the last two weeks in England, the number of cases has climbed up because of a new COVID-19 virus variant that is up to 70 percent more transmissible , according to scientists.

Chris Whitty, England's Chief Medical Officer, had confirmed the new strain, saying that London already reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) of its findings.

Whitty said, "As a result of the rapid spread of the new variant, preliminary modeling data and rapidly rising incidence rates in the southeast [an expert body advising the government] now consider that the new strain can spread more quickly. We have alerted the World Health Organization." But added: "There is no current evidence to suggest the new strain causes a higher mortality rate or that it affects vaccines and treatments although urgent work is underway to confirm this."

PM Johnson said the government had to take pressing actions even though they have faith that shots are still effective, and the new strain is not more severe or deadly in terms of the infection caused.

On Saturday, over a news conference, PM Johnson said, "It is with a very heavy heart I must tell you we cannot continue with Christmas as planned," and added. "I sincerely believe there is no alternative open to me."

Currently, London and southeast England, which is about one-third of the English populace, have the highest level of a three-tier rubrics system and will now be placed in a new Tier 4 level.

Tier 4 level requires all residents to stay at home except for important reasons such as work. Non-essential retail, indoor leisure, and entertainment will close. Social mixing will be restricted to meeting one person in an outdoor space.

PM Johnson also said, "There's no evidence that [the new strain] causes more severe illness or higher mortality, but it does appear to be passed on significantly more easily." He continues, "Although there's considerable uncertainty, it may be up to 70 percent more transmissible than the old variant, the original version of the disease. This is early data, and it's subject to review. But it's the best that we have at the moment, and we have to act on information as we have it because this is now spreading very fast."

On Friday, PM Johnson said he is hoping England will not go on the third lockdown after Christmas. He had also resisted calls to change plans for a five-day festive period with ease restrictions and permit up to a max of three different households to meet indoors.

On Wednesday, PM Johnson said it would be "frankly inhuman" to bar Christmas. Nevertheless, those states under Tier 4 are not allowed to mix with others over the Christmas holidays. Those under Tier 3 and below are only allowed to see friends and family for one day.

The new rules came into effect last Saturday at midnight.

