On Tuesday, governments in Britain and France declared provisional easings of lockdown constraints moving into the Christmas holiday season whilst also recognizing that the coronavirus is very far from under control.

Stringent measures implemented earlier this month

As leaders are unable to take charge of the outbreak, Europe has taken it a step closer to the stringent measures enforced during the early coronavirus pandemic surge. Earlier this month, cases rose to record highs all over Europe, and governments are facing rising opposition to restrictions on travel.

For months, European nations have been trying to slow the spread of the virus by specified constraints adopted to prevent the difficult nationwide lockdowns implemented in the spring. The measures have, however, proven to be effective in mitigating the increase in infections as well as hospital admissions, bringing further stringent measures on everyday life back into action.

The COVID-19 outbreak in the European Union has already been escalating as winter sets, with cases skyrocketing from across the continent. Moreover, despite the growing number of infected cases in the United States, Europe has always been at the forefront of the world's most infected continent.

France and Britain to ease lockdowns

"We will have to continue staying at home, telecommuting whenever possible, giving up private meetings, family reunions and all nonessential travel," French President Emmanuel Macron stated in a nationwide speech On Tuesday by summarizing what constraints would stay in force in the upcoming days.

The rulings to open up stores, reopen indoor entertainment, and even permit for restricted holiday dinners seemed to lick against a consensus among scientists who emphasized the hazards of enclosed socialization and cautioned too quickly of the risk of removing constraints. However, most European governments appear to be hesitant to hold their economies shut after a year stamped by lengthy stretches of stringent confinement initiatives and social isolation just to stand in the way of family members seeing each other.

And yet he illustrated a three-step deconfinement strategy whereby, beginning Saturday, nonessential stores can open up, and in mid-December, movie theaters and cinemas can welcome aboard audience members. In January, diners will need to remain shut, he said, and a nightly curfew will also stay in effect. But for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, an exception would be given so that individuals could "share these moments among the family," Macron stated.

He had also noted that the vaccination would begin in late December or early January but would not be compulsory.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Britain, has declared initiatives to replace the nationwide lockdown with a region-by-region tiered restriction process by the end of Dec. 2.

Almost all of the nation would be at the top two levels, demanding diners and pubs to be closed with the exception of takeaway service. And yet, stores, gyms, and salons would be permitted to reopen in several locations, and indoor and outdoor competitive sports could return.

However, there are ongoing issues about case numbers, hospital admissions as well as fatality tolls behind the easing of constraints, which indicate that Europe is hardly near the stage of the second wave.

MORE ON HNGN:

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.