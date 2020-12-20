Another venerable upgraded Tomahawk Block V will be in the navy's arsenal of missiles facing the Chinese threat. It will be a subsonic guided projectile which is more cost-effective than plane super-fast missiles.

In an age of super-fast missiles, using slower missiles is somewhat odd but has its merits.

Recently, the U.S. Navy Test fired the upgraded Tomahawk with the destroyer Chafee via its vertical launch tubes (VLS). This latest model of the sub-sonic missile is soon to be added to the U.S. arsenal of weapons for all kinds of threats, reported Defense News.

Improving this missile to compete when America's opponent is convinced the super-fast missile is better. Despite the age of the Tomahawk that was used in the cold war, there are several reasons why this cold-era warrior might see action against the People's Liberation Army's most recent Hypersonic missiles.

The upgraded Tomahawk has several mods that will allow it to compete despite being slowed, plus the US offers the best technology for guided missiles.

Better and improved to destroy targets

Under the Block V improvement by Raytheon that will have two variants (Block Va and Block Vb), both are expected to strict Chinese ships at more than 1,000-miles using a new target seeker. Plus, a better warhead that is expanded in characteristics, most especially wreck targets with great impact powers. Improve weapon quality is an advantage over the Chinese.

In the Indo-Pacific with China's rocket force equipped with the touted DF-26 and DF-21 missiles, with 1000-miles plus range said the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Another advantage of the U.S. is the ability to arm ship and submarines with the Tomahawk Block with many numbers of missile varieties

Slower but smarter

Super-fast missile relies on speed, but the Tomahawk has guidance and improved navigation systems. If it comes to a target, it will try everything to avoid defenses and hit the target. Smart technology like improved guidance will be an advantage.

Shielded electronics from jamming will be standard to keep it on course. Plus afford a greater chance of surviving enemy defenses and better survival than rely on speed. In 2017, Raytheon's Tomahawk program manager revealed that it can guide itself if the GPS is not working.

Less than supersonic speed is an advantage

The U.S. Navy is better on subsonic missiles for a number of reasons

By coincidence speed is good by the upgraded tomahawk has advantages, over newer missiles. One is traveling slower at sub-sonic saves mover fuel and having a 1,000 plus range is normal. Missiles need to be bigger to go far and hold more fuel to fly faster.

Cost-effectiveness is important too

Not all weapon systems need to be expensive, the upgraded Tomahawk costs $1 million, more can be bought. Compared to the SM-6 close-range pinpoint defense is more expensive. Either get a faster missile or a subsonic type laden with mods to survive.

The defense is a combo of several weapons

It is better to be unpredictable and give enemies a mix of weapon types like SM6, Harpoon, or upgraded Tomahawks strike in a variety of ways. Not everything should be super-fast but it must allow flexible cost to operate. This gives China a headache about how to deal with the U.S. Navy in a conflict.

For now, the Tomahawk Block V has significance if it needs a successor that will replace it for the Mark 41 VLS launcher to contain.

