On Thursday, Facebook brought its second full-page advertisement-like argument in newspapers, criticizing Apple's plans to inform iPhone and iPad users once an app is tracking them online.

The Apple-Facebook feud began when the latest iOS 14 software update changing its privacy policies to make things more transparent, was launched. It has turned into a full-fledged war as Facebook claims that Apple is against the concept of free internet. The iOS 14 update is the most significant policy change that worries developers.

The two California tech giants Apple and Facebook will need each other in the long run, as millions of people worldwide are inclined to their social media accounts and apps to work well with their gadgets. But first, Apple and Facebook must settle their feud on newspaper ads, industry meetings, and potentially federal court.

Facebook said in the ad. "Apple plans to roll out a forced software update that will change the internet as we know it - for the worse."

The Apple-Facebook high-stake and unusual fight have wide-reaching influence. In the middle of the battle is the internet's advertising future. In the next few weeks, Apple will roll out the software update on its devices, which will alert users when an app such as Facebook is trying to "track their activity across other companies' apps and websites." It will give users the option to "Ask App not to Track" or "Allow."

Apple said in a statement, "Users should know when their data is being collected and shared across other apps and websites - and they should have the choice to allow that or not. App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 does not require Facebook to change its approach to tracking users and creating targeted advertising, it simply requires they give users a choice."

Facebook thinks that many people will disallow tracking hovers one of the data streams that make the advertising business so profitable. Facebook uses data such as browsing history to show people ads they're more likely to want to see and prove to marketers that its ads are working.

Facebook said in a statement. "Apple's move isn't about privacy, it's about profit." It argues that Apple stands to gain if more of the internet becomes subscription-based because Apple collects commissions from its app store.

Apple-Facebook feuds have been circling each other cautiously for years. Apple CEO Tim Cook has charged Facebook for "collecting gobs of personal data." In contrast, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has fired back and called iPhones an expensive product for the world's elite. Facebook encourages its workforce to use Android devices.

Last year, Apple caused brief panic at Facebook headquarters by stopping their employees' access to internal Facebook corporate apps that run on iPhones. Apple claimed that Facebook paid teenagers and others for their smartphone data.

Apple and Facebook have entirely different business models. Facebook last year made $70 billion from advertising, making it the primary revenue source. In comparison, Apple's $275 billion annual revenue comes mainly from device sales and app store commissions.

The new tracking notifications will start to appear in early 2021, as per Apple. Electronic Frontier Foundation and other privacy groups support their cause.

But Facebook is not yet done. They are making a last-ditch effort to persuade Apple to back off or compromise with industry standard-setters. With offline ads in newspapers such as The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. They gather to their side small businesses that utilize Facebook and Instagram ads to promote their products and services.

