Netflix, the most famous American content platform, offers various videos of different genres to their subscribers. And probably by now, their users have watched almost all TV shows and movies on their home page. But don't fret. Netflix has more shows that are not on their home pages.

Not that Netflix is keeping it from its subscribers.

Netflix recommends shows on subscribers' home page based on what they usually watched or searched in the past. Their system uses an algorithm to filter what genres they usually enjoy streaming or downloading to do that. It is to make sure that what pops out on their devices is what they wanted. But if they are exhausted from the norm, they can easily create a change. It can even be more challenging for them to find exactly what they are looking for. That's good news!

Netflix, the streaming site, has a list of secret codes, which are not hidden so that streamers can get more from their subscription fee. The list is a surfeit of genres, including anime, thrillers, cult movies, Sci-Fi, and military documentaries.

Netflix's genre codes are commonly referred to as "secret codes," which allows users to hone searches into specific types further. Netflix is sometimes hard to navigate, but with this code, a viewer only needs to type the category's name into the search bar on their browser or app, and the related ones will appear. They can add a code to the URL, too--for example, http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/XXXX0.

We are sharing below more than 3,000 categories to look through:

Action & Adventure (1365)

Action Comedies (43040)

Action Thrillers (43048)

Adventures (7442)

Classic Action & Adventure (46576)

Crime Action & Adventure (9584)

Military Action & Adventure (2125)

Spy Action & Adventure (10702)

Westerns (7700)

Anime (7424)

Anime Action (2653)

Adult Animation (11881)

Anime Comedies (9302)

Anime Dramas (452)

Anime Features (3063)

Anime Fantasy (11146)

Anime Horror (10695)

Anime Sci-Fi (2729)

Anime Series (6721)

Animal Tales (5507)

Disney (67673)

Education for Kids (10659)

Family Features (51056)

Kids' TV (27346)

Kids Music (52843)

Movies

Ages 0 to 2 (6796)

Ages 2 to 4 (6218)

Ages 5 to 7 (5455)

Ages 8 to 10 (561)

Ages 11 to 12 (6962)

Based on Children's Books (10056)

Children & Family (783)

Classic (31574)

Classic War (48744)

Asian Action (77232)

Comic Book and Superhero (10118)

Martial Arts (8985)

Cult (7627)

B-Horror (8195)

Campy (1252)

Cult Horror (10944)

TV Cartoons (11177)

Classic Dramas (29809)

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)

Classic Thrillers (46588)

Classic Westerns (47465)

Epics (52858)

Film Noir (7687)

Silent Movies (53310)

Comedies (6548)

Dark Comedies (869)

Mockumentaries (26)

Political Comedies (2700)

Romantic Comedies (5475)

Screwball Comedies (9702)

Sports Comedies (5286)

Stand-up Comedy (11559)

Satires (4922)

Slapstick Comedies (10256)

Teen Comedies (3519)

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)

Cult Comedies (9434)

Documentaries (6839)

Biographical Documentaries (3652)

Crime Documentaries (9875)

Historical Documentaries (5349)

Military Documentaries (4006)

Music & Concert Documentaries (90361)

Political Documentaries (7018)

Religious Documentaries (10005)

Science & Nature Documentaries (2595)

Social & Cultural Documentaries (3675)

Sports Documentaries (180)

Travel & Adventure Documentaries (1159)

Dramas (5763)

Biographical (3179)

Classic (29809)

Crime (6889)

Based on Books (4961)

Real Life (3653)

Independent (384)

Military (11)

Period Pieces (12123)

Political (6616)

Romantic (1255)

Sports (7243)

Showbiz (5012)

Social Issue (3947)

Teen (9299)

Faith & Spirituality (52804)

Foreign (7462)

Art House (29764)

African (3761)

Australian (5230)

Belgian (262)

British (10757)

Chinese (3960)

Dutch (10606)

Eastern European (5254)

French (58807)

Greek (61115)

German (58886)

Irish (58750)

Italian (8221)

Japanese (10398)

Korean (5685)

Latin American (1613)

Middle Eastern (5875)

New Zealand (63782)

Russian (11567)

Scandinavian (9292)

Southeast Asian (9196)

Spanish (58741)

Gay & Lesbian (5977)

Romantic Gay & Lesbian (3329)

B-Horror (8195)

Creature Features (6895)

Cult Horror (10944)

Deep-Sea Horror (45028)

Tearjerkers (6384)

Faith & Spirituality (26835)

Kids Faith & Spirituality (751423)

Spiritual Documentaries (2760)

Gay & Lesbian Comedies (7120)

Gay & Lesbian Dramas (500)

Gay & Lesbian Documentaries (4720)

Gay & Lesbian TV Shows (65263)

Horror Movies (8711)

Horror Comedy (89585)

Monster Movies (947)

Slasher and Serial Killer Movies (8646)

Supernatural Horror Movies (42023)

Teen Screams (52147)

Vampire Horror Movies (75804)

Werewolf Horror Movies (75930)

Zombie Horror Movies (75405)

Satanic Stories (6998)

Independent Movies (7077)

Independent Action & Adventure (11804)

Independent Thrillers (3269)

Independent Comedies (4195)

Independent Dramas (384)

Romantic Independent Movies (9916)

Indian Movies (10463)

Indian Action & Adventure (4749)

Indian Action & Adventure from the 1970s (925)

Indian Action & Adventure from the 1980s (951)

Indian Comedies from the 1970s (2695)

Indian Comedies from the 1980s (2716)

Indian Crime Action & Adventure (2870)

Indian Movies from the 1940s (3545)

Indian Movies from the 1950s (3573)

Indian Movies from the 1960s (3596)

Indian Movies from the 1970s (3612)

Indian Movies from the 1980s (3634)

Indian Political Dramas (3045)

Indian Thrillers (1719)

Romantic Indian Dramas (4729)

Sentimental Indian Dramas (3759)

Music (1701)

Country & Western/Folk (1105)

Jazz & Easy Listening (10271)

Kids Music (52843)

Latin Music (10741)

Rock & Pop Concerts (3278)

Urban & Dance Concerts (9472)

World Music Concerts (2856)

Musicals (13335)

Classic Musicals (32392)

Disney Musicals (59433)

Showbiz Musicals (13573)

Stage Musicals (55774)

Romantic Movies (8883)

Classic Romantic Movies (31273)

Quirky Romance (36103)

Romantic Favorites (502675)

Romantic Independent Movies (9916)

Romantic Dramas (1255)

Romantic Comedies (5475)

Steamy Romantic Movies (35800)

Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1492)

Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1568)

Alien Sci-Fi (3327)

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)

Fantasy Movies (9744)

Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy (6485)

Sci-Fi Adventure (6926)

Sci-Fi Dramas (3916)

Sci-Fi Horror Movies (1694)

Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)

Sports Movies (4370)

Baseball Movies (12339)

Boxing Movies (12443)

Basketball Movies (12762)

Football Movies (12803)

Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling (6695)

Sports Comedies (5286)

Sports Documentaries (180)

Sports Dramas (7243)

Soccer Movies (12549)

Sports & Fitness (9327)

Thrillers (8933)

Action Thrillers (43048)

Classic Thrillers (46588)

Crime Thrillers (10499)

Gangster Movies (31851)

Independent Thrillers (3269)

Mysteries (9994)

Psychological Thrillers (5505)

Political Thrillers (10504)

Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)

Spy Thrillers (9147)

Steamy Thrillers (972)

Supernatural Thrillers (11140)

TV Shows (83)

British TV Shows (52117)

Classic TV Shows (46553)

Crime TV Shows (26146)

Cult TV Shows (74652)

Food & Travel TV (72436)

Kids' TV (27346)

Korean TV Shows (67879)

Miniseries (4814)

Military TV Shows (25804)

Reality TV (9833)

Science & Nature TV (52780)

TV Action & Adventure (10673)

TV Comedies (10375)

TV Documentaries (10105)

TV Dramas (11714)

TV Horror (83059)

TV Mysteries (4366)

TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1372)

Teen TV Shows (60951)

However, according to What's On Netflix, the mobile applications aren't built with the genre features enabled, unfortunately. Thus, it won't work for those streaming on mobile. There are also no specific Netflix genre codes for 4K & 3D titles.

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.