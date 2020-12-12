Chinese authorities detained a Chinese national working at the Beijing bureau of Bloomberg News on suspicion of endangering national security.

According to Bloomberg News on Friday, Haze Fan's last contact with one of her editors was before noon on Monday. Some witnesses shared that she was seen being escorted from her apartment building by security officials who were only wearing plain clothes.

The report further stated that they had also sought information regarding Haze Fan's whereabouts from the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C. and the Chinese government this week.

On Thursday, the news organization shared the information they had received confirmation that Chinese authorities have detained Fan as she was suspected of participating in activities that endangered China's national security.

According to CNN, the company also shared in a statement that they are very concerned about her status and situation, and they have been actively speaking to authorities in Beijing to have a better understanding of the current issue.

The news organization also mentioned they are continuing to do everything they can to support her while still seeking additional information.

Read Also: Dozens of Queens Residents Displaced, 3 Firefighters Hurt, as Fire Rips Through Buildings

According to the South China Morning Post, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China released a statement on Friday saying that Fan was detained because she was currently suspected of engaging in criminal activities that can jeopardize national security. It also stated that Fan is under investigation because of it.

The news organization is ensuring Fan's legitimate rights.

The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China shared that they were very concerned after learning about Fan's detention.

The club issued a statement saying that Chinese nationals offer linguistic support for foreigners reporting in China and even offer critical research.

It also added that without the support of individuals like Fan, it would be difficult for foreign media to operate in China.

For Chinese nationals to work for foreign news outlets, they must be hired through a Foreign Ministry-affiliated agency and only permitted to have auxiliary roles.

Earlier this year, an Australian TV Host at China's state broadcaster was detained in Beijing also for allegedly engaging in activities that endangered China's national security.

The business anchor, Cheng Lei of CGTN, the international arm of China's state-owned broadcaster CCTV, has since scrubbed all references to her from its website and social media.

According to Taipei Times, Beijing critic and Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was also charged under the National Security Law of Hong Kong after being accused of colluding with foreign forces, which made him the latest democracy advocate targeted under the legislation.

The 73-year-old media personality was the most high-profile figure charged under the law, which has targeted the pro-democracy movement of the territory.

According to a Police statement, Lai faces a charge of "one count of 'collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security,'" filed by the new national security unit.

Related Article: "William Shakespeare" Becomes One of the Firsts to Receive Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.