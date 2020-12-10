KATU-TV News reporter and videographer Ric Peavyhouse, in an effort to interview occupiers, was attacked by leftists militants in a foreclosed house on North Mississippi Avenue. 'Call the cops!' one leftist militant taunted the journalists as they were forced out. 'Go file a police report and see how useful they are!'

ON Tuesday morning, Portland police officers were enforcing a home foreclosure along North Mississippi Avenue. As they were trying to protect the perimeter of the said property so new owners could build a fence, the militants swelled and attacked the officers "struck by projectiles such as rocks and paint-filled balloons," reports said.

On the same day, the same leftist's militants set up an "autonomous zone" as they attack the Portland law enforcers, as caught on video. Apparently, the authorities were no match for violent leftists militants. In addition, they tackled and even threw stones at fleeing patrol cars and came running on officers, and attempted to try and snatch their equipment, thus trying to intimidate and threatening them as they practically pursued cops down the street.

One militant was heard yelling at cops, while another leftist militant declared he would knock them out.

The militant leftists were also caught on video descending upon a Portland TV news reporter and videographer and proceeded to bully, physically attack, and force out as they dared to enter their "autonomous zone."

The team was reporter Genevieve Reaume and videographer Ric Peavyhouse who are with KATU-TV News. The trouble immediately began for them when they bravely walked past barricades set up around the foreclosed house in an attempt to interview occupiers.

A female leftist was heard yelling to her comrades, "Film crew coming through," and added, "They're not our friends!"

Instantly, In front of the Reaume and Peavyhouse, black umbrellas went up and consolidated; a militant yelled, "Just get outta here, man!"

Peavyhouse's video soon recorded Reaume's audio shouting at the leftists to get back from her. They also knocked her cell phone from her hand and bloodied her finger from the attack.

Fortunately, Reaume's cell phone documented some audio, too. Someone is heard saying after the attack, "That's some cold s***t!".

Another militant can be heard threatening Peavyhouse, as they were forced to walk out the autonomous zone, "I'll break your f***in' camera, you realize that!" also saying, "Touch me one more time and see what happens to your f***in' camera!"

The very same militant is seen harassing them as the two enter the barricade they have previously breached: "Call the cops! Go file a police report and see how useful they are!"

Tuesday evening, Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis told the Oregonian, "I certainly am respectful of the issue that people are there to address, but blocking streets and chasing police officers out of the neighborhood is still not OK and really contrary to our values as Portlanders." The paper also reported that Davis had also added that the cops would "have to be thoughtful about the situation and go about it in the right way" as well as "consider all the angles and do our best to resolve the situation as safely as possible."

