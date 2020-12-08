Whether you are lifting weights, going for a jog, or cueing up a HIIT workout on your workout app, there is one non-negotiable: a beat-pumping playlist. If you have ever gotten to a gym only to realize you forgot your headphones, you know how important music is in making exercising less of a chore.

If you are struggling to find the inspiration for an at-home workout during the current COVID-19 quarantine, a mood-booting playlist will accompany you with the chore. According to the Spotify data, people across the world are mainly listening to "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa while getting active. The track appears in 12 percent of all home workout playlists.

At times, when you are on a long run or in the middle of an intense HIIT class, your body would reach a stalemate; an "over this" moment. There is one cure to this phenomenon: the right song, reported Refinery29.

Your Workout Playlist

Here are our recommendations, whether it is for running or yoga (as we love a chill playlist as much as a fast-paced pump-up one):

1. 'I Don't Care' by Ed Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber

"We at a party we don't want to be at" is not particularly inspiring but the song's will get under your skin; there is a reason Sheeran is a consistent chart topper. The thought behind the song works for enduring through workouts: just keep going and be patient with the situation, and you will get through it, according to Time.

2. 'Power' by Kanye West

We could reminisce about 2010 with West's release of "Power," a dead-lifting anthem for powering through.

West's album "The College Dropout" was one of the biggest albums of the year in 2003. A whopping 21 Grammy wins later, the album remains to be going strong, motivating us and sustaining our heart rate up whenever we hit the weights.

Also Read: Gym Trainer Exposes 50 Athletes To COVID-19 But No Athlete Got Sick Due To a Ventilation Redesign

3. 'Love the Way You Lie' by Eminem Feat. Rihanna

Rihanna providing an ardent chorus is the focus of this song.

Here is a challenge: All you have to do is every time Eminem raps, you have to repeatedly do crunches or full sit-ups. Meanwhile, whenever you hear Rhianna sin, you need to freeze and hold your stomach tightly in the full sit-up position.

4. 'My Oh My' by Camila Cabello feat. DaBaby

Camila Cabello has an instinct for captivating Latin-inflected riffs as chart hits "Señorita" and "Havana" prove that. "My Oh My" is quite slower but has the same effect. It is dark and brooding with its reverberating chorus and the artist's intensity.

The bubbly rhymes of DaBaby also provide an extra kick to help you keep being pumped out.

5. 'Lose Yourself' by Eminem

This 2002 song that went hand-in-hand with "8 Mile" featured Eminem rapping about mindfulness before it is a recurring trend now.

According to veteran journalist Perry Garfinkel, "the lyrics began to speak to me from another place. Though I highly doubt Eminem would know a bodhisattva from a bodacious babe, I detected an underlying Buddhist theme. By losing himself in the moment, that is by being present in the moment, he finds himself," reported Mashable.

Related Article: Spotify 2020 Wrapped: See Your Top Songs for 2020

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.