If you opt for simplicity by keeping your exercise sessions brief and effective, simple workouts help work the entire body at once. You could opt for rigorous workouts too. Nick Jonas has an idea of how to add a little variety to your basic workout.

The Jonas Brothers member and his wife Priyanka Chopra-Jonas are giving us some major couple workout goals. A welcome change while doing traditional push-ups, Jonas had the Indian actress sit on his back.

Chopra was clad in her classic Adidas sneakers for a home workout with her husband on August 10.

In their driveway, the married couple posted a photograph of them breaking a sweat while Jonas did push-ups with Chopra on his back as a weight.

The pair consistently share adorable photographs on social media to give fans a glimpse into their routine.

The Instagram post was captioned that push-ups are Chopra's favorite exercise, reported Times of India.

The "Quantico" actress and her singer husband also recently introduced their new family member that was an adopted puppy their followers, posting a photograph of Panda on their social media accounts, reported Sputnik News.

Chopra looked funny as she sat on Jonas' back while he performed push-ups.

Jonas and Chopra consistently set #RelationshipGoals for followers whether they are at home or at the red carpet. They are also a stylish couple no matter the location. This basic workout by Nick Jonas is another example.

Also Read: Nick Jonas Slams CrossFit For Diabetes Tweet

As the couple settles together at their Los Angeles home, Jonas and Chopra are ensuring that they stay healthy during the quarantine period. According to Jonas regarding their new routine, "We work out together, do our thing, and then do our work and come back and have our nights together and it's really lovely," reported Vogue.

Jonas and Chopra sported matching an all-black workout ensemble.

People who perform a recurring exercise daily usually reach a ''fitness plateau'' or note how the workout routine eventually becomes less challenging, which is a sign that the muscles are no longer developing. Incorporating a variety of exercises into the fitness routine or tweaking the regular exercises can solve such possibilities.

Chopra, 38, was clad in black yoga leggings and a fitted black T-shirt. Her hair was tied in a high bun. Jonas, 27, wore Adidas 3-striped sweat pants, a black hoodie, and Nike sneakers.

Sharing their family portrait with their new furry friend, Chopra wrote on Instagram, ''Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won't be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can't be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!! ️️️ BTW @diariesofdiana wasn't around for our little photoshoot, but we couldn't leave our #1 girl out...so...we made it work! @ginothegerman @pandathepunk @nickjonas @hollywood_huskies."

Aside from Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's basic workout, they are also making the best of the COVID-19 lockdown by learning new instruments and hosting date nights at their house.

Related Article: Demi Lovato & Nick Jonas Team Up With James Corden On Carpool Karaoke [VIDEO]

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.