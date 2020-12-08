The first man to fly to the speed of sound and broke the barrier of sound, Chuck Yeager, dies at 97 years old. An ex-world war two ace fighter pilot crossed a new frontier when his plane flew faster than any machine.

Before Yeager's adventure, humanity trudged and went slowly, but he changed everything in 1947.

He was the first person to get on a self-propelled rocket plane that entered a new-age of flight. Going supersonic that opened up a new era in technology, the jet was born.

Last Monday, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced the world's first fastest man died, and his legacy to a nation will be remembered, reported Washington Examiner.

Bridenstine said the general's pioneering and innovative spirit gave America a new lead in the sky. His spirit drove the nation in the dawn of the modern jet age and space-age caused by humankind's first supersonic flight. Yeager did not dwell on the risks but wanted results. The risk was nothing compared to getting the job done was his motto. Said the NASA administrator in his statement, cited AP News.

He was the real deal that was backed by his accomplishments as an aviator and a supersonic pioneer. Edwards Air Force Base historian Jim Young spoke about when Yeager's bronze statue was unveiled in August 2006.

Another of his admirers like Maj. Gen. Curtis Bedke, commander of the Air Force Flight Test Center at Edwards. Saying the pilot was the most righteous of all, including the right stuff, mentioned USA Today.

Coming from a small Western Virginia town, he flew the skies for 60 years or more. One of his career highs is being the test pilot of the X-15 rocket reaching the speed of sound in October 2002 at 79 years old.

In his autobiography, he said getting to live till old is not the goal but to make the most of years left, noted Time.

He wrote that he had not accomplished everything but said when done, then he won't miss much. A crash is always constant in his career, but he would be content because he set out and achieved a goal if it happened.

Becoming the world's first fastest man alive

On October 14, 1947, Yeager, a 24-year-old captain, rode on one of the fastest machines made by man. The Bell X-1 rocket plane, an orange bullet, flew past 660 mph and made the first human-made sonic boom. He set a unique record in aviation history, flying faster than soundwaves.

During 1968 when he was in an interview about the record-breaking flight, he said he did not know what to expect and a good dose of apprehension. He said he did what he had to do to finish the job.

Yeager said that in 1947 if the X-Plane had more fuel, it could have gone faster. He compared the first supersonic flight to riding a fast car. The Bell X-1 was called the 'Glamorous Glennis' as his inspiration; she died in 1990.

Chuck Yeager is one of America's pioneers in the leading edge, and he will be forever the First man, an American to break the barrier of sound.

