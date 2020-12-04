The USMC is equipped with its Naval stealth Fighter squadron, a big wing variant for carrier operations. It gives the Marine Corp unprecedented capabilities it does not have with the Super Hornet Block III.

According to the U.S. Marine Corps, it has its first batch of F-35A naval variant for the carrier mission already deployed and ready for action.

It is one of the first stealth fighters that will specialize in maritime operations to support the Marine Corps. Stealth fighters will bring a new dimension to the warfighting ability of US Naval forces, reported Forbes.

This variant of the Lockheed Martin LMT is the C variant with a giant wing than the F-33A and VSTOL F-35B. Equipping a bigger wing is a requisite for these planes to take off and a touchdown on American supercarriers with 1,000-feet long decks.

Carrier airwing equipped with the F-35C squadron will go on deep striker missions, piercing air defenses to destroy, for example, destroying enemy bases, supply lines, and command facilities using their stealth capability.

One of its first mission is to circumvent the defense bubble and anti-access, area-denial strategy of China to take out its missile defenses. The F-35, F-22, and B-2, even the F-117, are the few planes that can strike Chinese installations without getting detected. The people's liberation army is becoming a threat, and F-35Cs are more capable than most Chinese jets.

The Marine Fighter-Attack Squadron 314, which is part of the 3rd Marine Air Wing, based in the 3rd Marine Air Wing in Miramar, California, is already in initial operational capability. Announced last Tuesday, VMFA-314 will be deployed as an aircraft carrier on the west coast initially in 2022.

As the first air group to arm with F-35Cs, the VFA-147 will land on the San Diego-based flattop USS Carl Vinson and have an inaugural cruise next year. As a start to the new deployment.

Nine squadrons of the Naval carrier air groups will be equipped with the only 5th generation stealth fighter in service before 2030. A US airwing boasts aircraft from fighters, electronic warfare, early warning, tanker drones, tilt-rotors, and MH-60 helicopter that is unmatched by any navy, even outstrips the PLA Navy.

Marine Corps planners plan 70 F-35Cs and have four air groups with it, two based on each coast, to support the Navy carrier air wings. Adding to the plan is adding F-35B VSTOL that will boost marine combat ability to fly from land bases or one of the nine naval assault ships in service.

The F-35B and F-35C have the same technology, but variants have some differences. Naval F-35Cs are not as maneuverable, but more enormous wings give it more fuel load. F-35B can load more weapons than the A and B variant; it carries Joint Standoff Weapon glide-bombs with losing stealth.

F-35Cs are made for long-range missions to take out enemy defenses that an F-18 would have a problem with. However, the F-35B will be good for fleet protection or edge of battle locations.

For the USMC getting the Naval stealth, fighter squadron variant is its compatibility to operate from an aircraft carrier. Combining 5th generation stealth and 4th gen ++ gives impact to operations in the future.

