Hundreds of protesters on Wednesday night flocked outside of the Staten Island bar that was shut down for violating coronavirus measures.

According to the New York City Sheriff's Office, the large demonstration held in front of Mac's Public House, a bar in an area where the city prohibits indoor dining, was prompted by its closure after the bar violated several health and liquor laws.

Based on the report of NBC New York, the protesters, some of whom were not wearing masks, blocked the traffic in the area and demanded the reopening of the business as deputies stood outside the tavern.

The report also stated that the bar served patrons food and alcohol indoors past the city's curfew, 10 P.M., despite not having a liquor license.

The station added that the crowd also took aim at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for enforcing coronavirus restrictions on indoor dining services.

Joseph Fucito, New York City Sheriff, shared that no arrests or summons were issued during the protest on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office mentioned that four individuals were charged with violation of emergency and executive orders on Tuesday, failure to protect health and safety, and failure to observe order.

The 34-year-old general manager of the bar, Danny Presti, was also charged with obstruction of governmental administration, according to the sheriff's office, CBS New York reported.

When Presti and Mac's Public House was asked for comment, both did not immediately respond to the request.

Mac's pub posted a picture on its Facebook page on November 22, stating that the establishment was on an autonomous zone, a reference to the Seattle protesters who claimed and took over a neighborhood in Washington's largest city in June.

The sign read that they refuse to abide by any regulations and rules put forth by the Mayor of New York City and the Governor of New York, NewsTimes reported.

The spokesperson for Mayor De Blasio's Office, Mitch Schwartz, stated that the COVID-19 pandemic does not care about borders.

Schwartz stated in an email that coronavirus does not respect autonomous zones, and neither does the sheriff.

The spokesperson for the Office of Cuomo, Jack Sterne, stated in an email that the actions of the owner certainly have consequences.

He also added that breaking the law and putting the neighbors' lives at risk during a global health crisis to make a political statement is simply unacceptable.

The protests happened around two after the city of New York opened a field hospital on Staten Island because of the recent spike in hospitalizations in the area, which is tagged as orange and red zones by the government in terms of coronavirus cases.

According to the data of the New York City, in the middle of November 23 to 29, the neighborhoods of Lighthouse Hill, New Dorp, Midland Beach, and Oakwood, where Mac's Public House is located, had reported a 7-day positive coronavirus rate of 7.62 percent.

