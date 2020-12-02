In Arizona, Tucson City on Tuesday approved a nightly curfew that would be implemented until Christmas Eve or longer. The Arizona city voted to impose the curfew from 10 P.M. until 5 A.M. every night, starting from Friday to December 23.

Tucson City Council Approves Mandatory Nightly Curfew

Prompted by Mayor Regina Romero, the Tucson City Council voted on Tuesday evening to establish a mandatory nightly curfew in three weeks to slow down the prevalence of COVID-19.

According to Romero, she sought the curfew "for the safety and welfare and health of the citizens of Tucson," reported 12 News.

It bans residents from milling around on public streets or spaces unless traveling to work or other important activities. Romero stated that Pima County set a record of 944 new novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Hospitals in southern Arizona are on the verge of a predicament, reported KVOA.

The Tucson City Council deliberated on a 6-0 vote to implement the city-wide curfew.

Exceptions to the curfew include individuals traveling directly to and from work, law enforcement and other first-responders, homeless individuals, those seeking medical help, or engaging in essential activities.

Coronavirus cases have reached the threshold of "alarming" levels across the counties and state.

According to Romero, "We have to take additional steps as mayor and council to make sure that we're protecting our community. I know that we're all very exhausted by this pandemic, but as elected representatives of our community, we do have a moral obligation to act," reported Tucson.

Pima County is currently undertaking a voluntary curfew already.

The council participated in a special meeting on Tuesday afternoon to tackle additional steps to control the spread of the virus.

Also, according to Romero, "We need statewide action, and I strongly urge Gov. (Doug) Ducey to act swiftly to protect the health of Arizonans," reported This is Tucson.

City Attorney Mike Rankin remarked that the Tucson Police Department would prioritize education first on the subject of curfew enforcement.

The special meeting was initiated by Mayor Romero.

Violators would face a maximum fine of $300.

On Tuesday, state health officials recorded 10,322 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 48 additional fatalities around Arizona.

Schedules and details for this curfew are subject to alterations in accordance with what Pima County does later this week.

Residents who violate curfew would be provided an opportunity to comply before being administered a citation. A civil penalty will be imposed if citations are issued.

Romero stated that Tucson is at an inflection point, and their actions would determine what transpires in the succeeding three weeks. She and the council advise Tucsonians to be responsible for mitigating the prevalence of the virus, especially for those working in the hospitals as frontliners.

In the event that citations are issued, the resident would have the chance to complete diversion or other non-criminal proceedings. TPD established 12 citations during the state's initial shelter-in-place order in April.

The order does not necessitate businesses to close.

Tuscon Medical Center CEO Judy Ridge cautioned council members that ICUs at the center is at capacity as the total of COVID-19 hospitalizations rockets.

