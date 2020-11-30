The investigation on the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist, also known as the 'father of the Iranian bomb,' killed on the east of Tehran revealed that he was assassinated by a remote-controlled machine gun operated out of another vehicle, on the update on Sunday.

Top Iranian officials currently blamed Israel for the said assassination and the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and others. They promised revenge for killing their country's chief nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

However, there were conflicting accounts from Iranian news agencies regarding how the attack unfolded.

Based on the report of Far News, the scientist was traveling with his wife in a bulletproof car, together with three security personnel vehicles. However, when he heard what sounded like bullets hitting a vehicle, he disembarked to check what had happened.

According to Business Insider, the news agency added that when the scientist got out of his vehicle, a remote-controlled machine gun opened fire from a Nissan, which stopped at about 150 meters or 164 yards from the car of Fakhrizadeh.

According to the news agency, Fakhrizadeh was hit at least three times, and even his bodyguard was not able to dodge the bullet.

After the gunfire, the Nissan exploded, and the attack, which lasted for around three minutes, was reported.

Read Also: North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Ordered Two People Killed, Put Pyongyang on Lockdown

On the other hand, CNN reported that they could not independently confirm the version of events by Far News.

The Iranian Students News Agency also known as ISNA, also reported that the car of the scientist was hit by gunfire, which was followed by an explosion and gunfire again.

ISNA cited the Defense Minister of Iran, Brig. gene. Amir Hatami, as its source.

According to the statement of Hatami, based on the reports received from the members of his security detail, the scientist's vehicle was initially targeted by gunfire, after which a Nissan vehicle laden with explosives was set off close to them, and continued in targeting their vehicle.

The state's television outlet, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, shared that the explosion happened first and was followed by gunfire coming from attackers.

The Strategic Council on Foreign Relations's head of Iran, Seyed Kamal Kharrazi, compared the assassination to the killing of Qasem Soleimani as reported by the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency on Sunday.

Soleimani, who is the leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force, was killed by a U.S. drone strike earlier this year, also in Iraq.

Kharrazi also stated that undoubtedly, the Islamic Republic of Iran would give a calculated and decisive answer to the individuals who took the life of Fakhrizadeh, New York Post reported.

Before his assassination, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was the head of the research center of new technology in the elite Revolutionary Guards of the country and was a leading figure in terms of the nuclear in Iran.

Related Article: Iranian Scientist Linked To Nuclear Programs Assassinated Allegedly by Israel

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.