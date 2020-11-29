Clean Network, a previous administration's effort to address long-standing risk on data privacy, human rights, principled collaboration, and security, is receiving strong support from 53 nations.

Last week, the US-led Clean Network, the government's program to safeguard our country's most important assets, including citizens' privacy and companies' most sensitive information from aggressive intrusions by malign actors, went on the next level as Brazil, Ecuador, and the Dominican Republic joined the act.

In an interview, the State Department Under Secretary Keith Krach said on Wednesday, "Brazil became the 50th member of the Clean Network, followed by Ecuador and the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica is on the way. In just six months the Clean Network alliance of democracies has grown to fifty-three (53) nations strong, and it represents two-thirds of the world's global domestic product."

That is the result of Krach's earlier travel this month to build and expand the Clean Network coalition in Latin America.

In this initiative, all participants must require their telecommunication carriers to integrate into their system "internationally accepted digital trust standards" to their mobile apps, stores, and cloud-based systems, keeping delicate personal data businesses' intellectual property. Even the manacles are linking their country to the global cyberspace and telecommunication routes.

It was implemented to achieve the goal of excluding untrusted 5G suppliers, which are required to conform with orders of the "Chinese Communist Party" in the United States and other participating countries. Also, it is meant to guarantee that its partakers use only trusted providers.

In a published statement, Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said, "Untrusted IT vendors will have no access to U.S. State Department systems. We will follow the letter of the law to ensure that we have a clean path for all 5G network traffic coming into all of our facilities. Period. We will keep doing all we can to keep our critical data and our networks safe from the Chinese Communist Party."

In Brazil, private telecommunications companies have declared support, including Stone, the $20 billion financial technology solutions Brazillian Company. Their President, Augusto Lins, said, "Having the Clean Network is very important to fight cybercrime, data breaches, and money laundering, as well as to attract investments to new value-added products and services, which will require innovative solutions. A clean network is only as strong as its weakest link."

A representative of Siemens in Brazil said in a statement, "A Clean 5G Network is not just about cell phones; it is about critical manufacturing processes, oil and gas platforms, and power networks, sanitation systems, and internet of things. The Clean Network will help ensure that Brazil's critical infrastructure- power, transportation, and sanitation systems-is safe and reliable."

Other countries like the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Poland, and Sweden also choose a clean network and only trusted 5G network vendors.

