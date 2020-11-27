Many COVID-19 survivors report a peculiar symptom in the aftermath of them contracting the virus: teeth falling out.

Can COVID-19 Cause Teeth to Fall Out?

Farah Khemili, 43, emerged in triumph after her bout with the novel coronavirus this spring. However, this month, while chewing a mint, the New York resident noticed that one of her bottom molars was loose.

The question arrived just when we thought we had finally started to understand and detect the myriad symptoms linked to COVID-19; this potential side effect has emerged.

Khemili was putting a breath mint in her mouth when she observed the change. The woman hailing from Voorheesville has never lost an adult tooth, reported The New York Times.

A day followed, and the COVID-19 survivor's tooth fell out altogether without blood or pain. It might not have hurt, but Khemili was mortified and alarmed. Getting a replacement tooth made would cost her almost $50,000.

This was described by University of Utah periodontist Dr. David Okano as an "extremely rare feat" for teeth to "literally fall out of their sockets," reported News.com.au.

Khemili has joined an online support group after her COVID-19 survival as she has endured a series of symptoms felt by many other "long haulers": muscle aches, brain fog, and nerve pain.

Thorough evidence has yet to emerge that the virus could lead to tooth loss or related health problems.

She then went to the dentist, who informed her she was losing bone in her jaws due to smoking history. However, Khemili also believed her battle with the virus contributed something to it, reported BNH News.

Also Read: Sudan's Former Prime Minister Sadiq Al-Mahdi Succumbs To COVID-19 at 84, After 3 Weeks Hospitalization

There is no evidence to support that the respiratory illness could lead to tooth loss or other dental problems. However, her support group members have also described teeth falling out, sensitive gums, and teeth turning grey or chipping.

According to Dr. Okano, he was skeptical that COVID-19 alone could lead to tooth loss, but people with underlying dental problems could be aggravated, especially as patients recover from the illness.

Dr. William W. Li, president, and medical director of the non-profit organization Angiogenesis Foundation, stated doctors and dentists need to be open to these possibilities.

Khemili and other survivors unnerved by the virus's adverse effects on the circulatory system and symptoms including hair loss and swollen toes suspect an association with tooth loss. However, many dentists cited a lack of data and are dubious that COVID-19 alone could lead to dental symptoms.

Some members Khemili's Facebook support group had at least one other woman and a 12-year-old boy that had similarly lost teeth after making it through COVID-19.

According to Dr. Li, "We are now beginning to examine some of the bewildering and sometimes disabling symptoms that patients are suffering months after they've recovered from COVID."

Related Article: New Normal: How Long Will We Need to Wear Face Masks?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.