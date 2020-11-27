For Thanksgiving, most Americans say they prefer to attend some Thanksgiving gathering this 2020 even if they have to resort to a smaller group than normal or follow other guidelines imposed by the global health crisis, according to a new Hill-HarrisX poll.

57% Plan to Attend a Thanksgiving Gathering

Fifty-seven percent of American participants in the poll indicated they plan to attend a Thanksgiving gathering. A mere small minority indicated they would gather with family and friends as usual.

Many Americans plan to keep Thanksgiving gatherings small this 2020, but some do not agree. Local health experts prompted them to cancel large parties to mitigate the prevalence of COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, according to an online survey conducted by the Dayton Daily News, the majority of area residents (68 percent) in Dayton are greatly concerned by the spike in novel coronavirus cases, and more than a half (57 percent) would spend the occasion with people who live with them, reported Dayton Daily News.

A poll by the University of Michigan found that although health officials and agencies have advised Americans to impose boundaries to Thanksgiving gatherings to household members only, one in three parents indicate the benefits of celebrations exceed the risks of spreading or contracting the coronavirus.

The creators of the survey, University of Michigan researchers, stated families should mull over safer ways to celebrate Thanksgiving to be in good balance with keeping traditions alive to prevent the pandemic from aggravating, reported Daily Nonpariel.

Thanksgiving is commonly the most traveled holiday for families in the United States.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an economic effect on turkey farmers to airlines.

Also Read: Thanksgiving: Not Exclusively for the United States of America

In a survey by the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, researchers issued a study to surmise that American adults' safety measures were likely to apply during family holiday celebrations. Results displayed that 73 percent of American participants plan to follow social distancing guidelines at family events, and 79 percent would celebrate with mere household members.

Meanwhile, according to the poll conducted by the University of Michigan and C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, with participants of nearly 1,500 parents with at least one child aged 12 or younger, 61 percent said they still plan to meet in-person. Eighteen percent of those are planning to include people from their extended family out-of-state.

"For many parents, holidays mean sharing special rituals across different generations and opportunities for children to connect with grandparents, cousins, and other relatives. Our report suggests that while many children have spent less time with relatives during the pandemic, some parents may have a hard time foregoing holiday gatherings in order to reduce COVID-19 risks," according to Sarah Clark, M.P.H., a co-director at Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health, reported FOX 47.

Over a third of parents, 35 percent, believed that the benefit of spending Thanksgiving with their extended family is worth the probability of testing positive for COVID-19 or transmitting it, according to the University of Michigan.

Related Article: Sudan's Former Prime Minister Sadiq Al-Mahdi Succumbs To COVID-19 at 84, After 3 Weeks Hospitalization

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.