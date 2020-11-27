DENMARK - After thousands were culled in Denmark earlier this month, minks infected with a mutated strain of the novel coronavirus appeared to rise from the grave this week.

The discovery prompted the decision to kill the animals that 11 individuals had been infected by a similar strain of the virus, found in many mink factories and farms.

However, Danish authorities reported on Thursday that in the haste of disposing of the bodies, some of the carcasses had risen to the surface of the makeshift graves due to the gases that built up inside the decomposing bodies.

The said corpses were buried in the area of military training fields, located outside the town of Holstebro.

According to a source, the dead bodies were laid in trenches, which is just over 8 feet deep and 10 feet wide, wherein the first meter of dead mink was covered with chalk before adding another layer under the dirt.

According to CBS News, based on the standards, dead minks should have been covered by at least 5 feet of soil. However, they were buried by just an estimated 3 feet deep and situated near a lake, prompting some environmental concerns that the move can cause possible pollution in the future.

Based on the leaders, authorities will monitor the gravesite until a fence can be put up in the area.

Environment officials have promised to fix the current situation as they made sure that sare of the 'zombie' mink were reburied elsewhere.

USA Today also reported that many mayors have suggested that cremation should be done to the mink corpses.

The world's largest exporter of mink fur, Denmark, announced in early November through their Parliament that they would cull all of the country's not less than 15 million mink. After discovering a mutated version of the novel coronavirus, they believed that it would jeopardize the effectiveness of future vaccines.

Despite the country being the largest exporter of mink fur globally, authorities have imposed the banning of all mink farming until the end of next year.

The government, which is currently in the middle of a political crisis, concluded last week that the potential threat to human vaccines was very likely extinguished due to the absence of any new cases of the mutated version of the virus.

According to the latest numbers gathered, the record shows that more than 10 million mink have already been culled in the Scandinavian country.

Based on the information taken from the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, Denmark currently has reported not less than 74,700 cases and more than 800 deaths tallied.

Despite the authorities' information that there is no risk from the said graves, locals are still worried about the possible contamination of their water for drinking and bathing, especially those within 200 meters away, Reuters reported.

