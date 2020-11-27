The missing key to the vote tampering is USB cards uploaded that hold numerous shady votes for Biden, alleged by ex-navy specialists and poll watcher who witnessed cheating on November 3.

A U.S. Navy veteran and data scientist, Gregory Stenstrom of Delaware County, said that he witnessed another defrauding event that involved 47 flash drives. These devices used on November 3 are now gone from those who used it on that day.

The poll worker is also a data scientist who asserted that based on his experience in data. There is a total of 120,000 votes that should not be included in the Pennsylvania vote count. He alleged it as real and saw it first-hand, reported Fox News.

A hearing was conducted in Gettysburg last Wednesday, wherein Stenstrom was looking at the polls to check for a fair counting of votes. He used to be a Navy Commander and a computer scientist who has the know-how to detect security and fraud issues like the voting systems used in Pennsylvania to flip votes to Biden.

Sworn in court, he recounts when he saw a suspicious individual going to the Dominion voting terminal-seeing the USB cards loaded casually with the voting machine warehouse supervisor several times. He went about loading the machines unquestioned by no one.

The ex-vet said that he was not part of any process and had the thumb drives inside a bag. He added that other poll workers did not ask or bother him each time he loaded the voting terminals.

Since flash or thumb drives are so small and convenient to carry, it makes the task of having as many as 47 or more stored in the bag to carry easy. Uploading is done quickly through the voting machines.

The witness swore that the flash drive adds more illegal votes to Biden's total. He claimed a discrepancy in dealing with the ballots by the state election workers. Many of them aligned with the DEMS, who acted untoward to Republican representatives.

What happened in the case is the chain of custody should be upheld but broken on purpose instead. It affected all aspects of voting that includes mail-in ballots, dropbox ballots, official flash drives are compromised too. A majority of cases was a violation of the procedure set by law.

As a concerned citizen, he reported it to the police and told lawmakers too. The police may have abetted some of the illegal activities.

Stenstrom asked several police agencies to check the machines and dredge the evidence from them. He added it was a simple process to image the five machines in question that were probably compromised. Three weeks pass and nothing was done, he said.

This hearing was made possible by Pennsylvania state Republicans to prove that the allegations had merit and the results are all dodgy. According to the votes that show Biden had a clear lead over Trump, his legitimacy is not accepted by many. Biden won by 80,000 votes, according to Fox News.

The ex-Navy poll watcher is one of the patriots reporting such irregularities as cheating with load USB cards.

