US Navy destroyers will be getting new hyper-fast missiles armed that President Trump pushed to give American forces an edge. The challenges set by China has been one of the Trump administration's goals against the threat.

The US Navy is facing more threats like the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and other Chinese military units going for break especially the threat faced by many US weapon systems that promise to bring a firestorm on its adversaries.

One area that got bolstered9 is missile technology to match that of China's best. This weak spot will be more secure with hypersonic missiles that will be mounted on naval destroyers. According to National security adviser Robert O'Brien, who told an audience that the president hopes will be part of the naval armory soon, reported Freebeacon.

One of the goals of the Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike program is to mount hypersonic missiles on naval ships to allow them to hit faraway targets safely, with reduced risk using standoff (long-distance) weapons. O'Brien stated that these missiles are part of the weapons on the Virginia-class submarines and the Zumwalt-class destroyers. But, the current version of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers will be updated soon.

The Politico describes hypersonic missiles as a new type of guided projectile (missile) that can travel at 5-time faster more than supersonic speed. More emphasis on these weapons had been placed by China and Russia who are the direct competitors of the US military. These weapons are either tested or showcased by them. For Vladimir Putin, he got have one tested on his birthday.

President Trump has stated that the US has a 'super-duper' weapon that has brought concern to Beijing and the Kremlin. Trump meant a super-fast hyper-speed missile that will be hard to stop.

Quoting Trump, "We have a-I call it the 'super-duper missile." He mentioned in May, "I heard the other night, [they are] 17 times faster than what they have right now."

Sources say that Senior Pentagon officials have credited the development of advanced combat systems made possible by support in the highest levels of government.

One senior defense official told CNN that all the support has been given by the president. It translates to more support in giving the military the tools it needs to defend American interests. Without presidential support, all gains will not be possible.

The Trump administration has made possible the biggest defense budget for the US military, especially the Navy that was left behind. One of the projects is the expansion of the navy to Battle Force 2045 that aims to have a 500-ship Navy. Addition of more attack submarines in the force to combat China's efforts as well.

According to Mark Esper, the secretary of defense said that in the Obama administration the armed forces suffered setbacks. It is only now; the past four years has the Navy and Army got the support.

Esper said that the US military is at the forefront of freedom in navigation, global commons, and stop countries like China and other adversaries. If all the support is given to ensure the US navy gets to reach its Battle Force 2045 that is assured.

If all goes Trump's way, Navy destroyers will get hyper-fast missiles to keep its maritime superiority.

