Marvel movies is making such as huge splash in today's cinema, and whoever is casted as one of the lead characters will be given fame, fortune and a loyal cult following.

However, not every Hollywood start wants to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, no matter how tempting it is. Here are some of the actors who turned down role in a Marvel movie.

Nicolas Cage as The Green Goblin on Spider-Man

According to Spider-Man's Wiki page, director Sam Raimi was looking for anyone who could overact and devour scenery when he began casting for Norman Osborn, also known as The Green Goblin, in his first Spider-Man film.

Though the part eventually went to actor Willem Dafoe, there were several Hollywood actors in the list to play Norman and his alter ego The Green Goblin. One of the is Nicolas Cage, who was offered the part alongside other actors like Robert De Niro, John Malkovich and Edward Norton.

After Dafoe, actor Chris Cooper played Norman Osborne briefly in Marc Webb's Spider-Man films. As Marvel took over Sony's rights for Spider-Man, fans are waiting who will play The Green Goblin next.

Emily Blunt as Black Widow in The Avengers

Several movies into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is almost impossible to imagine anyone other than Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanov, a spy who is often playing two sides.

But years ago, producer and director Jon Favreau was mounting his sequel to the wildly successful Iron Man, and Emily Blunt was offered the role. However, the turned it down because the financial offer was too low, according to Deadline.

Marvel is a different studio now than it was a decade ago, and Johansson no doubt has been well-compensated for her contribution as one of the original six members of The Avengers and her appearance on other Marvel-related movies.

Joaquin Phoenix as Steven Strange in Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch is fantastic as Steven Strange. But before he was given the role, there were talks that it was first offered to actor Joaquin Phoenix.

Phoenix has a reputation of losing himself in his roles, and he pushes his own boundaries for the benefit of his art. Marvel is on a hot streak when it comes to casting. And Phoenix as Doctor Strange would have been so different, in a good way.

Jessica Chastain as The Wasp in Ant-Man

Evangeline Lilly is a great actress and is perfect as Hope van Dyne and she also looks amazing in The Wasp costume. But several reports said that the part was almost given to actress Jessica Chastain, who turned it down in 2013.

According to FlickeringMyth, Chastain turned down the role back when Edgar Wright was making the film for Marvel. Wright's version of the movie could have been different. Chastain went on to make Interstellar and The Martian, both are Oscar-winning movies.

Olivia Wilde as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy

Olivia Wilde was open about making superhero movies and also talked about the possibility of making Captain Marvel with director Reed Morano, according to Cinema Blend.

Wilde talked about how smart Marvel is when it comes to casting, and then revealed that she was on the short list for the role of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, but the part eventually went to Zoe Saldana.

