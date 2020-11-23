If you missed the deadline for November 21 to get the stimulus money, don't fret because it is still redeemable. To receive your payment just follow the steps to go about it.

To be clearer this 2020, the pandemic relief won't come because of several circumstances that prevented it from availing. But come 2021, it is still there if some conditions are fulfilled of course.

One thing to understand the check which should have been gotten if the deadline came is not part of the second stimulus. There are still talks in congress about how the second set of checks are going to work.

Even if many may have been able to get the money for assistance, there are still checks waiting to be claimed if the process is done right. Take note of the process, reported CNET.

Use the Non-Filer tool

Anyone is a qualifier for a check, even without a tax return that includes older adults, retirees, SSDI recipients, and individuals with incomes less than $12,200. These Non-Filers need to use this tool that should have been done by the deadline.

One remedy to claim payment is called a Recovery Rebate Credit for 2021 if a 2020 federal income tax is done.

If filing for 2020 with a Form 1040 or 1040SR, this automatically applies for the Recovery Rebate Credit. Keep the IRS letter with Notice 1444 Your Economic Impact Payment, added to 2020 tax records. The letter will be needed in 2021 that has the amount of stimulus money indicated there. Important!

Also read: IRS Is Giving Qualified Recipients One Week to Get Stimulus Payment or It Will Be Forfeited

Recovering payment for a dependent child

The CARES Act provides $500 for each child dependent who is 16 or younger, but some recipients have miss $500. According to the IRS, some can redeem it, if they were short of $500. If the check was availed uses this calculator tool to check the payment.

If non-filers did not get it, one way is to file it is with a 2020 Form 1040 or 1040SR.

In other instances, a $500 payment is awarded when each parent is given the money, in regard to the custody of a child.

When can a stimulus check be taken or retained by the recipient

Remember these instances when the check can be taken, especially these examples.

Owing to a debt that should be paid or if child support is past due by either parent. It makes no difference and the one owing loses the money.

Normally those parents who do not owe child support will get the assistance automatically. If the IRS has not sent the due owed, the non-filers tool is used to dispute the claim.

Any doubt about the amount to be received

After using the stimulus check calculator and doubt about the real receivable amount and an error is suspected. Now use the IRS Get My Payment tool if the stimulus is coming this year.

DO this to claim the check

Surprise and the check can be had, but only in April if the November 21 deadline to file a claim with the IRS. On tax season 2021, just wait until then. To get the first stimulus money after November 21, there other parts to read.

Related article: Second Stimulus Package May Be Given As Back to Work Benefits

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.