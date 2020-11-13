On November 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC reported an outbreak of E.coli infections reported in six states. According to the report, at least 12 people have been infected, and 5 were hospitalized.

The CDC notice is linked to a voluntary recall of romaine lettuce packages under the company name Tanimura & Antle at more than 1,000 Walmart stores.

On November 6, Tanimura & Antle stated that the products that were contaminated were distributed to 19 different states and Puerto Rico. The recalled romaine lettuce was labeled with a packed date October 15, 2020 or October 16, 2020.

The lab testing identified the outbreak strain in a sample of Tanimura & Antle single-head romaine lettuce. The lettuce was collected and analyzed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development as part of routine sampling, according to the CDC.

The E.coli strain found in the sampled romaine lettuce was the same as what was identified among those infected and hospitalized. However, the CDC said it could not determine whether the recalled romaine lettuce from Tanimura & Antle caused the illnesses.

The CDC also reported that there is not enough epidemiologic and traceback information available right now. This is why they can't know if the people who were hospitalized got sick from eating Tanimura and Antle romaine lettuce. The investigation is still ongoing.

CDC released a list of the states affected by the outbreak: California, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Virginia.

It is unlikely that this product remains at retail establishments. It is because of the shelf life of lettuce and the number of days that have passed, according to the statement of Tanimura and Antle on the FDA website. But if any of the packages of romaine lettuce are still in homes, consumers are advised to throw it out.

No other products from the company and no other packing details are part of the CDC and FDA recall.

Symptoms of E.coli infection

Most strains of E. coli are harmless, but some strains produce a toxin that makes humans sick. A person can be infected by swallowing contaminated water, eating contaminated food, person-to-person contact, and contact with animals.

The symptoms of E.coli infection usually appear 3 to 4 days after being exposed to the bacteria. But the symptoms may appear as early as 24 hours or as late as 1 week later, according to Medical News Today.

The symptoms can include abdominal pain or severe abdominal cramping, watery diarrhea, bright red bloody stools, nausea, vomiting, fever below 101 degrees Fahrenheit, and fatigue.

There is no cure for E.coli, and it has to be monitored in the hospital as it has to resolve itself. Taking antibiotics is not advised as they may increase the risk of HUS.

Patients of E.coli infection are advised to get plenty of rest and drink a lot of water to prevent any dehydration.

Over-the-counter or OTC medications for diarrhea are also not recommended by medical experts to slow down the digestive system. It will undermine the body's ability to remove the toxins efficiently.

