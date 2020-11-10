Hours after Azerbaijan claimed that they had seized power in Shusha's strategic city, Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian Prime Minister, made his announcement regarding him signing an unspeakably painful agreement with Azerbaijan and Russia to put an end to the war happening in the disputed area of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenian Prime Minister shared on his Facebook page early on Tuesday that he made a tough decision. This, personally, for him and the rest of his people, as he signed a declaration with the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia on the stoppage of the war, which will starts from 01:00 (local time.)

According to CNN, despite the claims that the fight is not still over in Shusha on early Monday, Pashinyan stated that after his deep analysis of the military situation and the conviction of the existing situation's best possible outcome to sign the mentioned agreement.

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev spoke to the public after the agreement's announcement and shared that the deal would mean returning of the territories without any further bloodshed that will happen.

He mentioned that all of the military operations in Azerbaijan territory, which has been controlled and populated by the ethnic Armenians, have stopped.

The Azerbaijan President also stated that today he is signing the agreement with pride while congratulating all of Azerbaijan people.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, shared that Russia's peacekeeping forces will be deployed in the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh and within the corridor that connects the region with Armenia, Fox News reported.

According to a report from the official news agency of Russia, TASS, Putin shared that the ceasefire deal will also stipulate the exchange of prisoners of war and bodies.

Russia, which is neighboring Azerbaijan, has a security alliance with Armenia, has already tried a number of times to broker a ceasefire in the last couple of weeks but each of the agreements fell apart within a short period.

On Sunday, Aliyev declared that his force had already taken over the city of Shusha. This city is considered the Jerusalem of Nagorno-Karabakh because of its religious significance in the area.

In a report by BBC, the defense ministry of Azerbaijan released footage on Monday, which shows that flags of the country were flying on the public buildings and scattered in the city, which puts the Azerbaijan forces mere miles from the regional capital Stepanakert.

The video also displayed deserted streets and buildings that were damaged.

Later on Monday, Azerbaijan apologized after they downed a Russian Helicopter close to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, stating that it was only an accident.

As popularly known to the Armenians, the city of Shusha, or Shushi, lies close to 10 kilometers south of Stepanakert and on higher ground, which makes the capital more vulnerable.

But the area already suffered numerous missile and rocket attacks, prompting civilians to evacuate to Armenia over the weekend.

