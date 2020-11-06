House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to have two more years in the House, cementing her role as the most powerful woman in Washington.

Pelosi's reelection

The 80-year-old politician is coming off a disappointing Election Day, where her party, the Democrats, lost at least five seats so far in the House.

But the California Democrat wants to stay in the speaker's chair during the 117th Congress, according to the letters that were sent to her colleagues on November 6, reported CBS News.

Nancy Pelosi has served as the Democratic leader since 2002, and the vast majority of her colleagues have never known anyone else running their party at the House.

Pelosi wrote that their "vision for the next two years must be built on the success of Democratic House Majority in the 116th Congress, and to harness the extraordinary visions, values, and vibrancy of their Caucus to secure the progress that the American people deserve. "

Pelosi also stated in the letter that she is requesting the support of her colleagues to be reelected as speaker. She also pledged to work closely with presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who are currently leading the election, according to Fox5.

House Democrats will formally begin choosing their leaders on November 18. There is no one who is set to go against Pelosi just yet, and none could defeat her, but a small number of disgruntled House Democrats want a change of leadership.

With Pelosi having declared her intentions, Democrat House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer is also expected to stay in his position, same as Democrat House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn. Hoyer is currently 81 years old, and Clyburn is 80 years old. Pelosi, Hoy, and Clyburn have held the top three spots in the Democratic Caucus for the past 14 years.

No talk about the previous promise

Pelosi has refused to answer any questions about her promise in 2018 that she will step down after two terms, and the letters she sent to her colleagues made no mention of the issue.

But some lawmakers have privately raised the topic since November 3, saying it is a question that the House Speaker should answer, especially after the disappointing election outcome, according to USA Today.

In January 2019, during Pelosi's vote on the House floor, at least 15 Democrats did not vote for her return to the speaker chair after an eight-year absence.

With fewer Democratic votes this time around, Pelosi will again engage in a balancing act to keep her position. Yet at least one Democrat who did not vote for Pelosi on the floor, Joe Cunningham from South Carolina, lost on November 3.

Two more Democrats who did not support the speaker on the floor, Rep. Max Rose and Rep. Anthony Brindisi of New York, are expected to lose, giving her a bit more room to campaign more.

Pelosi once again refused to engage on the topic when pressed by reporters on Election Day. Pelosi said that it is the least important question that can be asked as the fate of the country; the soul of the nation is at stake in the election.

