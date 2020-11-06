On Thursday, President Donald Trump's team pushed its legal attack in key swing states, swooping in on Pennsylvania with state judges in Georgia and Michigan rejecting or dismissing complaints.

According to a news outlet, the fight for the White House had already boiled down to just a few states, specifically Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, and Arizona, which have become too close to announce the winner in their state.

On several occasions, the president and his supporters have asserted that the continued counting of votes is a sign of fraud. The president had refined his statement to call for a complete stop to the standard procedure of counting ballots on Thursday.

In Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, Trump's team filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday and had stated that it would mandate a "recount" in Wisconsin.

Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Law School and a former Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department, had stated that it is not apparent if these civil suits could have any impact on the results of a race until states had successfully completed counting ballots.

Nevada: Suits over signature matching

On Thursday, the Trump team stated that they are pursuing legal action in Nevada federal court, asking the judge to cease counting ballots for what it asserts are "thousands" of illegal ballots.

Trump's former acting director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell, stated that the team had not been permitted to observe the process.

Michigan: A request to stop counting

On Wednesday, in the Michigan Court of Claims, the Trump team filed a civil suit. Campaign manager Bill Stepien stated that they had requested to pause the counting of ballots so the team could have more "meaningful access" to monitor the sorting and counting of ballots. The petition was rejected by a state court, claiming the campaign did not have proof that the law was being violated.

Pennsylvania: Suits against poll watchers

After a Philadelphia court had stated that their election officials could stand closer to the action, the Trump team began on Thursday by declaring a win. As authorities rearranged part of the room where polling took place, the count was briefly stopped, restarting after what the city's democratic board of election officials said was a "brief pause."

The Trump team and the Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit later in the day, claiming that some 600 state mail ballots must not be tallied in the state.

On Wednesday in Pennsylvania, the Trump team filed a series of legal petitions demanding that ballot counting cease "until there is meaningful transparency" to meet Republican corruption issues.

Georgia: Suit over ballots dismissed

A complaint brought Wednesday by the Trump team and the Georgia Republican Party, which argued that late-arriving mail ballots had been combined with ballots that have arrived on time, was rejected by a state court judge in Georgia. An argument from an eyewitness who felt he saw proof of such mixing was included in the case.

