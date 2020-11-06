Authorities reported on Thursday that in the trunk of a US Postal Service mail carrier in western New York, customs agents discovered as many as 800 items of undelivered mail, along with several absentee ballots.

According to a court document drafted by Brendan Boone, an intelligence officer with the USPS Office of Inspector General, Buffalo postman Brandon Wilson, 27, was charged with the offence of delay and damage of mail.

On Tuesday, Wilson had been entering into Buffalo from Canada, across the Peace Bridge, when, according to Boone, Customs and Border Protection personnel requested him to open up the trunk of his 2016 Chevrolet Impala "as part of a standard CBP vehicle sweep"

That's where the authorities discovered 813 pieces of mail, which include three absent ballots which did not reached their designated location.

"Wilson informed CBP he had intended to deliver the mail and had forgotten to return the mail pieces to the post office," according to report filed. "Wilson denied knowledge of the three election ballots discovered within the recovered mail," it continued.

Wilson could face up to five years inside jail if sentenced with a $250,000 fine, officials stated.

On Thursday, Wilson did not immediately respond to a phone message requesting his response. Moreover, the representatives for the USPS and the Letter Carriers National Association refused to address the situation.

On Thursday, U.S. Attorney James Kennedy said this in a comment: "This Office is committed not only to ensuring the integrity of the mails but also of individuals' rights to vote in a free and fair election."

"The criminal conduct with which this defendant is alleged to have engaged, undermined both of those interests."

Request for recount in key states

In the last lap of the intensely fought presidential race, President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden appear to have been in the final sprint, but voting recounts in some crucial swing states could still decide who captures the crown.

The Trump campaign revealed that they would seek a recount in the state not soon after the Associated Press as well as other news outlets proclaimed Wednesday that Democrat Joe Biden had won Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes.

The Trump campaign filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday in the central states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, with Biden moving in on the 270 electoral votes necessary to score. The litigation posed concerns with absentee ballots and demanded access to ballot-counting sites for observers.

Odds are a recount in a statewide election would not make a change.

In a speech on Thursday evening, Donald Trump charged Big Media, Big Tech and many with manipulating the 2020 election.

"This is a case where they're trying to steal an election," Trump had said in the White House briefing room, who spoke for almost 15 minutes before leaving without taking any questions. "We think there's going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence so much proof and it's going to end up perhaps at the highest court in the land," he added.

"If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us," Trump stated.

