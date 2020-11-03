Recent reports that the Indian Army placed tanks and artillery on higher ground in the Ladakh valley. It caught the People's Liberation Army tanks near the LAC in the Himalayas by surprise.

A report by Swarajya said that armored tanks were placed on the higher ground in the Ladakh valley. Getting this vantage point will improve India's chances of hurting the Chinese forces more in the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Emplaced in the higher areas are T-72s by the Northern Army command on the Pangong Tso. This move surprised the PLA Army who has been very belligerent on the border between China and India, reported Asia Times.

Sources indicated that the MBT or Main Battle Tanks had been upgraded against the Chinese tanks. They were in that position since August, unknown to the Chinese since they've been busy bolstering their position months ago too.

Immediately the PLA sent tanks into positions on the same elevation as the Indian armor. Allegedly the opposing forces are just only 400 meters apart are too close for comfort.

On August 29 to 30, the army moved its units and equipment with the Special Frontier Force (feared by the Chinese). Outmaneuvering the PLA by placing the Chushul sector's assets south of the Pangong Tso lake, told by a report.

According to prominent Indian defense journalist Nitin Gokhale, he verified that Indian armored units and supports have been moved in Ladakh.

Delhi approves the surprise move of the Indian forces and the PLA was taken off-guard by the aggressive action taken. Indian Army equipment must have caused the People's Liberation Army headaches.

Sources say that China claimed to want to stop the tension in the Himalayan highlands. Beijing is notorious for saying one thing and doing another. This time India went ahead and ignored China; units are not moving. China is having déjà vu. Recently Taiwan got US arms and made it harder for Beijing to invade.

The National interest cites that the border tensions are high. Twenty Indian troops included infantry Colonel B. Santosh Babu, killed in a June skirmish. Chinese kept quiet about their casualties.

Resolving the standoff with several military meeting have been done to lessen the tension. The last one was on October 15, but nothing has happened yet to de-escalate.

Both countries are trying to let the situation get better; the PLA and the Indian forces have been fortifying positions. Arming up and taking better positions if a shooting war breaks out.

Movement in the Chinese side of cannons, armor, and construction material bolster positions near the LAC that is close to Indian Union territory, the Kashmiri Himalayan region of Ladakh, and four Indian states.

India brought in via the Indian Air Force heavy airlifters brought like MBTs (T-72 and T-80), armored personnel carriers (APC), to beef up the Chinese armor.

Indian vehicles have been modified to work in a high altitude environment with a special fuel that works in the colder temperatures of the Himalayan highlands. The T-72s use 780 horsepower diesel engines from the 1980s that are produced in India. These engines are now made in India.

The Ladakh border is a powder keg between the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army, as none will back down.

