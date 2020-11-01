British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated at a media briefing on Saturday night that after parliamentary votes early next week, the month-long lockdown will take effect on Thursday.

Johnson has declared that England would step into a second national lockdown in the upcoming days. The verdict came hours after the horrific mark of one million cases of coronavirus was recorded in the U.K.

After the government's initiatives were leaked to various major publications last night, Johnson was compelled to make the announcement on Saturday. Originally, the plan was to reveal the initiatives on Monday.

The Prime Minister had previously announced that he preferred to "avoid the misery of another lockdown," yet he had not ruled that out, and he spent the afternoon considering the decision with his cabinet.

He has been under strain for weeks as the leading scientists in the U.K. cautioned that rather than the existing localized system, a lockdown was necessary for England.

All non-essential travel is prohibited by the authorities, although individuals will still be allowed to travel overseas for work, provided they obey the quarantine regulations of England upon their return.

The new lockdown will remain in effect through December 2, at which time Johnson wishes that the virus would be under adequate control to allow England, once more, to fight the pandemic region by region.

Europe's Back On Lockdown

New national lockdowns are being caused by increasing coronavirus cases throughout Europe as the continent again displays vital signs of being the global epicenter of Covid-19.

The European Union and its neighbors see more and more new cases per capita than the U.S. average, despite managing to cope with the outbreak better than the United States for much of the summer.

French President Emmanuel Macron was prompted by the soaring crisis to declare a new national lockout before Dec. 1.

"The virus is circulating at a speed that not even the most pessimistic forecasts had anticipated," Macron had stated in a televised speech. "Like all our neighbors, we are submerged by the sudden acceleration," he added.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel declared moments later that her nation would also start a regulation period.

To mitigate the transmission of the coronavirus, Germany will implement wide-ranging lockdown initiatives from Monday, which its government had agreed on Wednesday night. Apart from takeout, pubs, restaurants, and cafes will stay closed. As well as competitive and recreational sports fields, theaters and concert halls would be shut down.

Italy would have the second-highest death toll on the continent and the first COVID-19 nation in Europe. The Ministry announced a rise from the preceding day's 47 COVID-related casualties.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte authorized the mayors to close down public areas at 9 p.m. to prevent public gatherings, and on Sunday, he also implemented a further collection of restrictions to address the drastic rise in COVID 19 cases.

READ MORE IN HNGN:

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.