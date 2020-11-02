Reports show extremists who undertook an overnight attack that left 18 people dead. Included in the savage assault is a church burned and civilians attacked by armed men.

According to Reuters a recent attack on a Baeti Village that lies in the North Kivu Province was verified by Army sources in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The affected village is 12 miles west from the City of Oicha, in the place where the overnight raid occurred, reported Christian Post.

When asked the death toll in the raid, the official declined to comment. But other sources, Kinos Katuho, the local civil rights group leader, said that 18 were slain in the unverified death toll. AFP was informed that it was 19 dead, not 18 by the armed militia; 17 men and two women were amongst the casualties.

Responsible for the cruel attack and bloodshed is the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which an armed militia in Uganda. They are actively terrorizing the North Kivu province and the death of hundreds of unarmed civilians in 2020.

According to Masisa Mushogoro of the development committee told Reuters, the bloody surprise raid has caused grief and sorrow. But mostly, the raid left panic among the villagers should they come back.

She added that no one knows if the ADF will come back and sow fear in Baeti and more.

The representative of a civil society group, Janvier Kasairio, said that the ADF slew 15 to 20 people and the extremists burned a number of homes.

Katuho mentioned that about 40 housed, and the local church got burned by the anarchists. Some people are missing and cannot be located after the raid.

In dismay, he mentioned the army was told the coming raid but did not do anything. A statement issued by the army about their non-response. The answer is, "cannot react to this nonsense." Katuho's claim was not substantive.

Sources say that the ADF has been busy in the Beni territory of North Kivu province for thirty years. Military action against the subversive group starting last fall has caused the group to splinter into smaller cells. Their dispersal has terrorized more territories; the United Nations punctuated that.

In two years, the splinter ADF has conducted intensive attacks on unarmed civilians and their communities in Congo's provinces to the east. A survey by AFP has revealed that 600 civilians were slaughtered by the ADF. The military's increased attacks have been hard on the ADF.

The United Nations says that the ADF attack in year-and-a-half has resulted in the unfortunate deaths of 1,000 and more wounded from the insurgent's raids. UN officials called the barbaric acts of the extremist group liable for war crimes and those against humanity.

But the ADF denied their involvement in the deadly raid on civilians. However, several attacks were admitted by the Islamic State's Central African Province. But no proof exists that they are working together.

Last May, the ADF attacked several villages, killing 57 people. In January, the ADF attack in the Beni areas where the hacked 36 dead with machetes.

