Gard partners with Nixu to take identity and access management to the next level

Gard is the largest member of the International Group of P&I (Protection and Indemnity) Clubs, and one of the largest marine insurers in the world. For more than 100 years, Gard has focused on providing global maritime industries with insurance solutions for their entire range of risks.

With a long history as a maritime insurance provider, Gard has a holistic understanding of the importance of security to their business. To effectively reduce the risk of incidents related to identity management, password security, segregation of duties and management of privileged accounts, Gard wanted to have a modern cloud-based solution to control the access of all users of Gard applications and services.

Gard selected Nixu as its trusted partner for a development program that supports the cloud-first strategy by implementing a new Identity and Access Management solution (IAM) that includes a solution both for Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), and in a later phase, for Privileged Access Management (PAM).

Nixu delivered to Gard an IGA solution that helps to manage the permissions of Gard's employees and external consultants to access various IT systems. The IGA and PAM solutions provide Gard with systems for managing identities, requesting and granting access rights and running access certification campaigns. The IGA and PAM solutions also provide advanced features for risk analysis and business role identification and administration.

Due to cooperation with Nixu, Gard has a new scalable and cost-efficient IGA solution in place that secures Gard's sensitive information by ensuring that the right people have the right access to the right resources for only the right amount of time. The solution also increases agility and organizational efficiency by simplifying and automating the work required to manage accounts. Managing permissions is quick and simple for managers requesting access for their subordinates as well for IT administrators.

"From the perspective of a cybersecurity expert organization, it has been a privilege to be part of Gard's initiative. From the very beginning, Gard has had a solid and sound vision on how to modernize their identity and access management to further strive toward their cloud-first strategy. Further, the dedication of the Gard organization has made our cooperation a success", says Miska Laakkonen, Head of Business, IGA and PAM at Nixu Corporation.

"From a compliance and internal control perspective it was important to build a robust and user-friendly access governance model for all users in Gard. That way we can at all times monitor and control the access rights in Gard's systems and infrastructure. Throughout the project we have implemented integrated and automated controls over identities and access rights for employees and contractors. Nixu as a competent partner ensures that Gard's implementation is based on best practices and utilizes the functionality provided by standard products. The first phase of the project was delivered on time, on budget and with high quality, even though it was released during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. This confirmed Nixu as a solution-oriented partner with the ability to adapt to a new way of working with their proficient employees", says Thor Magnus Berg, Head of Compliance and Quality Management, at Gard AS.

